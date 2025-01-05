USDA has unveiled the SNAP payment schedule in California for 2025. For your information, Food Stamps are issued on the first ten days of the month. So, there are just 5 payments left in January. The thing is each State can administer paydays and they can be based in different ways.

For example, California bases SNAP paydays on the Food Stamp recipients’ case numbers. Thus, those Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who qualified will get their money to buy groceries on January 5, 2025, if their case number ends in 5.

SNAP payment schedule in California

Case number ending in 1: Food Stamps due on February 1 March 1 April 1 May 1 June 1 July 1 August 1 September 1 October 1 November 1 December 1

SNAP case number ending in 2: Food Stamps due on February 2 March 2 April 2 May 2 June 2 July 2 August 2 September 2 October 2 November 2 December 2

Case number ending in 3: Food Stamps due on February 3 March 3 April 3 May 3 June 3 July 3 August 3 September 3 October 3 November 3 December 3

SNAP case number ending in 4: Food Stamps due on February 4 March 4 April 4 May 4 June 4 July 4 August 4 September 4 October 4 November 4 December 4

Case number ending in 5: Food Stamps due on January 5 February 5 March 5 April 5 May 5 June 5 July 5 August 5 September 5 October 5 November 5 December 5



Following this pattern, the SNAP payments for those whose case number ends in 6 will be sent on the 6th of the month. If it ends in 7, on the 7th. The last three groups of SNAP recipients to get benefits will be those whose case number ends in 8, 9, or 10 and they will collect their money on the 8th, 9th, or 10th of the month respectively.

SNAP payment amounts with the 2025 COLA increase

All SNAP recipients will benefit from the 2025 COLA increase from October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025. The largest benefit payment for an individual is $292, but it could be up to $975 if you are 4.