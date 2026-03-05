Retirement savings data in the United States paints a fragmented picture, particularly for Americans approaching 61. The gap between average and median balances is striking (and revealing). According to 2025 figures, Americans in their 60s have accumulated an average of $1,190,078, while the median sits at $544,439.

That gap doesn’t happen by random chance. It means a relatively small group of high-net-worth households is pulling the average upward, masking the financial reality faced by most people in that retirement age bracket.

The Average American in Their 60s Has This Much

When wealth concentrates at the top of the distribution, the average stops being a useful measure for the majority. In practical terms, more than half of households in that age group hold less than what that headline number implies. This asymmetry is the foundation for understanding just how uneven the retirement landscape really is.

Fidelity, one of the country’s largest asset managers, recommends that workers have saved at least eight times their annual salary by age 60. Based on the median U.S. worker income of $61,984, that benchmark works out to roughly $495,872; it’s a target that, for most Americans, remains unreachable.

Americans Think They Need $1.26 Million to Retire

The numbers get starker when you factor in people’s own expectations. A 2025 survey found that Americans believe they need around $1,260,000 to retire comfortably. Yet the median savings for households in the 55–64 age group — those closest to the typical retirement age — is just $185,000. For half the households in that life stage, the shortfall exceeds one million dollars.

A structural problem sits behind these figures, and it rarely gets the attention it deserves: 54% of American households have no retirement savings at all, according to the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances. That’s not a story about low balances. It’s a story about workers approaching retirement with no formal savings vehicle in place.

Among those who do have retirement accounts, the distribution is anything but even. Only 5% of households hold a balance of $1 million or more. The rest are spread across a wide range of balances shaped by factors including race, education, and income — each acting as a lens that refracts inequality in its own way.

Certain Families Are the Hardest Hit by the Retirement Savings Gap

The data broken down by race and ethnicity tells a story that is neither new nor coincidental. About 61.8% of non-Hispanic white households report having some form of retirement account. Among Black families, that share drops to 34.8%, and among Hispanic families, it falls further to 27.5%.

These disparities trace back to decades of unequal access to salaried employment with benefits, homeownership, and financial instruments that build long-term wealth.

Social Security, meanwhile, was never designed to carry the full weight of retirement income. As of January 2025, the average monthly benefit is $1,975 — not enough to cover typical household expenses in most American cities. The program was conceived as a supplement to personal savings, not a substitute for them.

Healthcare is another pressure point. A couple retiring at 65 in 2025 can expect to spend around $315,000 on medical costs over the course of their retirement. That figure doesn’t include long-term care or unexpected health events, making it more of a floor than a realistic ceiling.

The Window Between 60 and 63: Super Catch-up Contributions

Federal law offers a specific mechanism for workers in the final stretch of their careers. Between ages 60 and 63, 401(k) participants can make what’s called a “super catch-up” contribution. This might help you shape a better retirement savings plan to have better payments when you’re elder.

This is an additional $11,250 on top of the standard annual limit of $23,500, bringing the total annual ceiling to $34,750 during that window. For those who still have earning years ahead, it’s one of the more meaningful tools available to close the gap before they stop working.