The second SSI payment for 2025 has been scheduled for January 31, 2025. As a matter of fact, it will be the second time that a 2025 payment for the Supplemental Security Income arrives ahead of schedule in the United States.

This is positive because SSI recipients have a low income and little to no resources. Therefore, receiving a payment in advance will come in handy because they rely on this Federal payment to make ends meet.

Do you qualify for SSI on January 31, 2025?

January 31 will be the only payday for all eligible Supplemental Security recipients. Therefore, all those who got approval from the Social Security Administration and remain eligible will get money on the 31st.

Those who have started working and whose income exceeded the limits SSA set may not be eligible. For your information, Social Security will ensure that beneficiaries remain eligible over time. Or else, they may have to face overpayments and give the money back.

SSI can be disability benefits or benefits for seniors. So, you could qualify for having a medical condition or being blind. But also, you could receive it if you are at least 65 years old.

SSI maximum amounts on Jan. 31

Since the Social Security Administration updated the 2025 payment amounts thanks to COLA, here are the next maximum amounts for Supplemental Security Income recipients in the United States:

up to $484: an essential person

up to $967: an individual

up to $1,450: an eligible married couple (both qualify)

On average, the Supplemental Security Income program gives much lower payments. For example, the average amount for all recipients is $715, up from $698 in 2024.

If you are a senior on SSI, you should know that those Americans on Supplemental Security aged 65 or older receive about $589 on average. Other possible average amounts are for those aged 18-64 ($762) and for those under 18 ($838).