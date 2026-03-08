The retirement age of 67 didn’t arrive all at once. It came the way changes no one wants to announce often do: slowly, in stages, over more than four decades. In 2026, the transition will finally be complete, and the Full Retirement Age, or FRA.

The FRA is the age at which an American worker can claim 100% of their Social Security benefits; it will be set at 67 for everyone born after 1960. This isn’t a new reform. It’s the final step on a ladder that began to be built in the 1980s, when Congress looked at the system’s numbers and decided that something had to give.

The Retirement Age Just Changed in 2026 and Most Workers Don’t Know

Before that adjustment, the full retirement age was 65, the same as Medicare eligibility—a number that had remained unchanged since Franklin Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act in 1935. By then, average life expectancy barely exceeded that threshold.

The system was designed to be a safety net, not a long-term income. But demographics changed, people lived longer, funds began to strain, and Congress acted. The reform that came in the Reagan era gradually raised the FRA by two months for each year of birth, starting with those born in 1955.

Decades passed in this way. Those born in 1955 reached full retirement at 66 years and 2 months. Those born in 1956, at 66 years and 4 months. Those born in 1959, at 66 years and 10 months. And now, in November 2026, the first workers born in 1960 will turn 67 and will be able to claim their full benefits for the first time. With them, a process that lasted 42 years comes to a close.

What if You Claim Your Retirement at Age 62, or Wait to 70?

For younger baby boomers and Generation X—which includes everyone born between 1965 and 1980—this is the concrete reality of their retirement. Waiting until 67 is the only way to avoid sacrificing money.

Because those who choose to collect their retirement payouts at 62, the minimum age allowed, accept a permanent 30% reduction in the benefit they would otherwise be entitled to. It’s not a temporary penalty. It’s a reduction that lasts for the rest of their lives.

On the other side of the equation are those who wait longer. The system rewards patience with what are known as deferred retirement credits: an 8% increase for each year that retirement is postponed beyond the FRA (Foreign Retirement Age), up to a maximum of 24% if retirement is reached at age 70.

The Gap Between the Maximum and Average Social Security Benefit in 2026

In concrete dollar terms, for 2026 the maximum monthly benefit for someone retiring exactly at age 67 is $4,152, compared to $4,018 the previous year. That figure, however, is a ceiling only reached by those who spent decades contributing based on their maximum taxable income.

For someone who started working at age 22, maintained that trajectory of maximum income, and postponed retirement until age 70, the monthly benefit in 2026 rises to $5,181.

Most retirees aren’t anywhere near those figures. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for 2026 was 2.8%, which in practical terms represents about $56 more per month in the average paycheck. But that increase didn’t arrive in full.

Medicare Part B premiums rose $17.90, from $185 to $201.90 per month, and since that premium is deducted directly from the benefit, the net real increase was reduced to about $38. Almost a third of the adjustment disappeared before reaching the bank account.