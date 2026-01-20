The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP benefits, is a federal initiative overseen by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). In Florida, its daily operation and management fall under the authority of the Department of Children and Families.

The specific office in charge of these functions is the Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency. This state agency has the authority to establish eligibility criteria, analyze applications submitted by residents, and distribute allocated funds to family units that meet the established requirements.

Access Florida Card, the EBT for your SNAP Benefits in Florida

The funds are delivered via a plastic card. In Florida, this card is called the “Access Florida Card” or, alternatively, the “Florida EBT Card.” It is a reloadable card that operates similarly to a conventional debit card. The corresponding amounts are automatically credited each month after the application is approved. The physical card is sent via regular mail.

Merchants that accept this payment method prominently display the “Quest” logo. The most recent versions of the card do not include a printed expiration date. Its functionality is limited exclusively to the purchase of food products that comply with the program’s federal regulations.

The Final Round of SNAP Benefits in Florida in January

The SNAP benefits allotments in Florida are distributed between the 1st and 28th of each month, based on the 8th and 9th digits of the case number (read from left to right, ignoring the 10th digit if it exists). The schedule for January 2026 follows the standard scheme, with no significant changes reported.

With only a few days left in the month, let’s review the latest rounds of SNAP payments for January:

January 20: Cases ending in 68-71.

Cases ending in 68-71. January 21: Cases ending in 72-74.

Cases ending in 72-74. January 22: Cases ending in 75-78.

Cases ending in 75-78. January 23: Cases ending in 79-81.

Cases ending in 79-81. January 24: Cases ending in 82-85.

Cases ending in 82-85. January 25: Cases ending in 86-88.

Cases ending in 86-88. January 26: Cases ending in 89-92.

Cases ending in 89-92. January 27: Cases ending in 93-95.

Cases ending in 93-95. January 28: Cases ending in 96-99.

If your number is not in this list, your money has already arrived in the days before the list mentioned above.

Maximum Amounts a Food Stamp Recipient Can Receive in FL

The table of maximum monthly amounts, expressed in US dollars, is configured as follows. A family unit consisting of a single individual can receive up to $298. For a two-person household, the limit is $546. In the case of three members, the maximum authorized amount is $785.

Households of four members have a cap set at $994. When the household consists of five people, the amount cannot exceed $1,183. For groups of six individuals, the maximum monthly allowance is set at $1,421.

The progression continues for larger households. A seven-person household can access a benefit of up to $1,571. For eight members, the limit is $1,789. Each additional member beyond the eighth generates an increase of $218 in the total maximum amount assignable to that household.

The actual benefit awarded to each approved applicant is frequently lower than these maximum amounts. The final determination considers multiple economic factors, including the household’s net income, verifiable housing expenses, and costs associated with the care of minors or dependents with disabilities.