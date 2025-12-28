The Florida Department of Children and Families has set the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) distribution schedule for January 2026. Funds will be disbursed from January 1 to January 28. The date is determined by the eighth and ninth digits of the beneficiary’s case number, read from right to left and ignoring a tenth digit if present.

SNAP beneficiaries can consult their deposit date by cross-referencing these digits with the official calendar. The funds are deposited electronically onto the personal EBT card. The schedule remains consistent each month.

January’s SNAP Benefits Schedule in Florida

The distribution follows this sequence:

January 1: case number digits 00-03

January 2: digits 04-06

January 3: digits 07-10

January 4: digits 11-13

January 5: digits 14-17

January 6: digits 18-20

January 7: digits 21-24

January 8: digits 25-27

January 9: digits 28-31

January 10: digits 32-34

January 11: digits 35-38

January 12: digits 39-41

January 13: digits 42-45

January 14: digits 46-48

January 15: digits 49-53

January 16: digits 54-57

January 17: digits 58-60

January 18: digits 61-64

January 19: digits 65-67

January 20: digits 68-71

January 21: digits 72-74

January 22: digits 75-78

January 23: digits 79-81

January 24: digits 82-85

January 25: digits 86-88

January 26: digits 89-92

January 27: digits 93-95

January 28: digits 96-99

SNAP in Florida: Are There Changes During the Holidays?

The New Year’s Day holiday on January 1 does not typically delay electronic deposits. Beneficiaries who do not know their case number can find it via their MyACCESS Florida account or by calling the EBT customer service line at 1-888-356-3281. Deposited funds remain available until used.

SNAP Program Eligibility Parameters

Eligibility for SNAP benefits in Florida for the fiscal year starting October 1, 2025, follows state and federal rules. Florida uses Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility (BBCE), which raises gross income limits and removes the asset test for most households.

Applicants must live in Florida. Eligible individuals are U.S. citizens or have a qualified non-citizen status, such as legal permanent residents or refugees. Each applicant must provide a valid Social Security Number (SSN).

Income Thresholds and Household Composition

Monthly gross income must generally be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level:

1 person: $2,608

2 people: $3,526

3 people: $4,442

4 people: $5,358

5 people: $6,276

6 people: $7,192

7 people: $8,108

8 people: $9,024

Each additional person: +$916

Monthly net income, after allowable deductions, must be at or below 100% of the poverty level:

1 person: $1,304

2 people: $1,763

3 people: $2,221

4 people: $2,679

5 people: $3,138

6 people: $3,596

7 people: $4,054

8 people: $4,512

Each additional person: +$458

Under BBCE, most households face no asset limit. A limit applies only if a household member is disqualified from benefits.

Work Exemptions For SNAP: Are You Eligible?

Individuals aged 16-59 must register for work. Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs), typically aged 18-59, must meet work requirements of 80 hours per month or risk benefit loss after three months. Exemptions exist for various circumstances.

Other disqualifications can include certain drug convictions or being a fugitive. Most full-time students are ineligible unless they meet specific exceptions. Households with all members aged 60+ or with disabilities have more flexible rules.

The exact benefit is calculated by subtracting 30% of the household’s net income from the maximum monthly allotment for its size. The result is deposited on the EBT card.

For a formal eligibility determination, applicants must file through MyACCESS Florida or contact the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and provide verifying documents.