If you’re keeping an eye on your EBT card in Florida, knowing exactly when your SNAP benefits deposit arrives can make a big difference when planning your monthly shopping. And, oh boy, it’s so important to know when you’ll have your budget to put food on the table.

The state’s food assistance program distributes benefits in stages throughout the month, and while the system may seem confusing at first, once you understand how it works based on your case number, it becomes quite predictable. The important thing is to have the correct digits of your case number handy to know for sure when you’re eligible.

How to Know When You Will Receive Your SNAP Benefits Payment in Florida

In Florida, your deposit date is determined by looking at the 8th and 9th digits of your case number, reading them backward, and disregarding the 10th digit. This means that not everyone receives the payment on the same day; payments are distributed between the 1st and 28th of each month.

The vast majority of recipients see the money reflected on their card at midnight on their assigned day, allowing for fairly accurate planning. Depending on the digits of your case number, your February deposit will have been or will be made on one of these dates:

Digits 00 to 03: deposit on February 1st

deposit on February 1st Digits 04 to 06: deposit on February 2nd

deposit on February 2nd Digits 07 to 10: deposit on February 3rd

deposit on February 3rd Digits 11 to 13: deposit on February 4th

deposit on February 4th Digits 14 to 17: deposit on February 5th

deposit on February 5th Digits 18 to 20: deposit on February 6th

deposit on February 6th Digits 21 to 24: deposit on February 7th

deposit on February 7th Digits 25 to 27: deposit on February 8th

deposit on February 8th Digits 28 to 31: deposit on February 9th

deposit on February 9th Digits 32 to 34: deposit on February 10th

deposit on February 10th Digits 35 to 38: deposit on February 11th

deposit on February 11th Digits 39 to 41: deposit on February 12th

deposit on February 12th Digits 42 to 45: deposit on February 13th

deposit on February 13th Digits 46 to 48: deposit on February 14th

deposit on February 14th Digits 49 to 53: deposit on February 15th

deposit on February 15th Digits 54 to 57: deposit on February 16th

deposit on February 16th Digits 58 to 60: deposit on February 17th

deposit on February 17th Digits 61 to 64: deposit on February 18th

deposit on February 18th Digits 65 to 67: deposit on February 19th (today)

deposit on February 19th (today) Digits 68 to 71: deposit on February 20th

deposit on February 20th Digits 72 to 74: deposit on February 21st

deposit on February 21st Digits 75 to 78: deposit on February 22nd

deposit on February 22nd Digits 79 to 81: deposit on February 23rd

deposit on February 23rd Digits 82 to 85: deposit on February 24th

deposit on February 24th Digits 86 to 88: deposit on February 25th

deposit on February 25th Digits 89 to 92: deposit on February 26th

deposit on February 26th Digits 93 to 95: deposit on February 27th

deposit on February 27th Digits 96 to 99: deposit on February 28th

Those who receive cash assistance or are beneficiaries of SUNCAP — that is, people who also receive SSI — have a different and shorter schedule: their payments are concentrated in the first three days of the month according to the case number, without extending to the rest of the month as happens with regular SNAP.

Maximum Food Stamps Amounts for February 2026

The amount each household receives depends on several factors: how many people live in the home, the household income, and applicable deductibles. However, there are maximum limits set by the federal government that serve as a guideline. For Florida, which follows the same tables as the 48 states on the mainland, the maximum benefits in effect this month are as follows.

A single-person household can receive up to $292 per month. For two people, the limit rises to $536, and for three people, it reaches $768. Families of four, which represent one of the most common household sizes among beneficiaries, can receive up to $994 per month.

From there, the amounts continue to increase: $1,182 for five people, $1,419 for six, $1,568 for seven, and $1,793 for eight. For each additional person beyond eight, $225 is added to the maximum benefit. It’s important to remember that these are the maximum amounts, not the guaranteed amounts, and that most households receive a lower amount depending on their specific circumstances.