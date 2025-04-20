The Internal Revenue Service can issue direct deposits or checks. However, the IRS insists that direct deposits are much faster and more secure than paper checks. If what you wanted and needed was a quick tax refund, then you should have filed electronically, requested a direct deposit, and submitted an accurate and complete 2024 tax return.

For example, if you did all these things, it is more than likely that you receive your 2024 tax refund within 21 days. So, it may be available on April 22 if you filed your return on April 1, 2025. Of course, this is only possible if you qualify for an IRS tax refund. Some people have so much tax liability that they do not qualify for a refund during the 2025 tax season.

IRS payment schedule for returns filed from 2-10

The Agency has confirmed that the fastest refunds will only be possible if there are no errors or mistakes. Any inaccuracy may imply a review of your 2024 tax return which causes delays.

Do not worry if your tax refund payment is not on time. It may take more than 21 days if your bank does not have time to process this payment accurately. In fact, you should wait for 5 business days once you see the sent date on your tax refund status.

Use the IRS tool to know when your refund may be available. The “Where’s my refund?” tool is the most reliable way to see when your payment will be sent.

Returns for the tax year 2024 filed on April 2 : taxpayers will probably receive their tax refund payment on April 23.

Returns for the tax year 2024 filed on April 4: taxpayers will probably receive their refund on April 25.

Returns for the tax year 2024 filed on April 5: taxpayers will probably receive their refund on April 26.

Returns for the tax year 2024 filed on April 6 : taxpayers will probably receive their refund on April 27 .

Returns for the tax year 2024 filed on April 8: taxpayers will probably receive their refund on April 29.

Returns for the tax year 2024 filed on April 9: taxpayers will probably receive their refund on April 30.

Returns for the tax year 2024 filed on April 10: taxpayers will probably receive their refund on May 1.

IRS tax refund payment dates after filing from April 11-15

Those taxpayers who have filed their 2024 tax return after April 10 may not receive their tax refund until May. It is convenient not to rely on this money to make ends meet or to pay debt. Any unexpected delays can cause financial hardship.