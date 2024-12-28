Will you receive $715 from the SSI program (up from $698)? Perhaps you receive $967 which is the maximum amount for an individual who qualifies for the full check of the Supplemental Security Income program. $715 is just an average payment so it would be a great coincidence you got that exact amount. Those seniors who are both on retirement and Supplemental Security can expect about $575 on average.

By now, many new SSI recipients must be wondering why this payment has not been scheduled for January 1. For your information, this day is New Year’s Day and Americans celebrate it. Therefore, it is one of the many Federal Holidays in 2025. SSA needs to send payments on business days, so Jan. 1 is not a possibility.

Will this SSI payment be for all recipients?

As a matter of fact, this will be the only payment date for the January 1 check (on Dec. 31). Hence, it will be your payday as long as you remain eligible and you got approval from Social Security.

To qualify you can be either an adult or a child. Meeting one of the three conditions to qualify is essential. For example, you must have a disability, be blind or be at least 65 years old.

Depending on your age, your check may be higher or lower on average. Not all SSI recipients can receive the same amount of money because some are receiving other benefits and it will imply reductions.

How much can SSI recipients get from the Federal Government on Dec. 31?

If you are an eligible married couple you could receive the largest benefit payment. After the 2025 COLA increase, all benefits have gone up by 2.5%. Couples can get up to $1,450, up from $1,415.

Here comes the other side of the coin. Essential persons can only get up to $484. So, their monthly payment is much lower than the one couples get. Individuals receive in 2024 up to $943 without the COLA boost.

Thanks to the 2025 COLA (Cost-of-Living Adjustment) increase these checks will be $24 higher ($967). For your information, SSA has scheduled a payment on January 31, 2025, but it is the one for February.