SSI recipients who remain eligible throughout April and May will collect their monthly payments on May 1 and May 30. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), there will be two payments confirmed in May. However, Supplemental Security Income recipients will collect the same number of payments per year, 1 per month.

The thing is Social Security has had to make a payday change. This change has been made because June 1, the normal payday for SSI, is Sunday. Therefore, SSA offices will be closed and direct deposits and checks will be delivered on the previous business day. Thus, the only possible payday for this Federal benefit will be on the 30th. Bear in mind that the 31 also falls on the weekend.

Who can receive $1,450 on May 1 and May 30?

Only eligible married couples who qualify for the full amount for 2 can receive $1,450 per payment. Of course, this will only be possible if they continue meeting the requirements Social Security has established for this benefit.

For your information, any income change must be reported to Social Security. In this way, the Agency can increase or decrease your payment amount. Any changes that affect your eligibility must be reported. This should be done to receive a fair amount and to avoid overpayments.

Not all eligible married couples may qualify for the full amount. This may be because they receive other benefits or pensions. For example, they could be receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or retirement benefits.

How much can an SSI recipient get in May?

The maximum amount an individual can receive is $967, up from $943 after the 2025 COLA increase. Apart from individuals and married couples, this payment also has an amount for an essential person.

If you are an essential person receiving Supplemental Security Income in 2025, you can get up to $484 in May. This will be the maximum benefit payment for this group of recipients in the United States.

The good news is that combining both SSI and Social Security (RSDI payments) is possible. This is possible when your income is to low and your Social Security payment is not enough to supplement it.

Many SSI recipients can also collect other benefits. Take for example Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. People often refer to it as SNAP or Food Stamps. WIC, TANF, or any other benefits available in your State may help you thrive.

Americans with a low income who have a disability, are blind, or are at least 65 years old may qualify for Supplemental Security. Do not miss out on the opportunity to get monthly payments in the United States. This Federal benefit provides recipients with non-taxable income, so it is ideal to avoid having another tax concern.