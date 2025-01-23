The United States Government, through the Social Security Administration (SSA), has confirmed the next SSI payment for those who are on these disability benefits. As a matter of fact, the February payment for the Supplemental Security Income program will be deposited on January 31, 1 day before the normal due date.

Bear in mind that the Social Security Administration also allows seniors to qualify for this Federal payment. Therefore, it is not just for people who have a qualifying disability or are blind.

Social Security confirms average payments for SSI disability benefits

As of December 2024, the average payment for all SSI recipients is worth $696. That is what the Social Security’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot has unveiled in January.

Other average payment amounts have been confirmed by age groups. If you are on these disability benefits and are aged 18-64, you can receive an average payment of about $743.

Those who are aged 65 or older will get about $575 on average. Those on these disability benefits aged under 18 will have the largest average payment, which will be about $812 on average on January 31, 2025.

SSDI payment dates for eligible disability benefit recipients

If you are receiving SSI and SSDI, your Social Security payment will be sent on February 3, 2025. On average, all the SSDI payments will be about $1,580 after the COLA increase for 2025.

February 3 will be your monthly payment too if you began receiving Social Security Disability Benefits before May 1997. Those who began collecting disability payments after April 30, 1997, will get checks or direct deposits on:

February 12: if born from the 1st to the 10th

February 19: if born from the 11th to the 20th

February 26: if born from the 21st to the 31st

Social Security Disability Benefits can be up to $4,018 after the COLA increase. However, this maximum amount is only for a few workers with a disability. The reason why so few recipients can get so much money is the difficulty in meeting the requirements Social Security set. Only high earners may qualify.