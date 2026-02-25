Every few months, a new study comes out telling Americans they’re not saving enough for retirement. The advice that follows is almost always the same: work longer, delay your benefits, and let compound interest do its thing. It’s clean advice. It fits neatly into a slide deck.

But clean advice has a way of glossing over the part where real people live. The decision of when to retire isn’t just financial. It involves your body, your relationships, your job security, and an honest reckoning with how much time you actually have left. Here’s what the standard retirement conversation tends to leave out.

Delay Retirement: Does Working Until 70 Sound Smart?

Lost years don’t come back. Time is finite, and that’s not a cliché. Tt’s the one constraint no financial plan can work around. Every additional year spent working is a year you’re not traveling, not with your grandkids, not sleeping in, not doing whatever it is you actually want to do with your life.

Retiring at 70 instead of 65 means handing over five years of freedom you will never get back, no matter how much your monthly check goes up. That cost is real. It just doesn’t show up on any spreadsheet.

Your health might not cooperate. Plenty of people assume they’ll retire and then immediately start living their best life. But the body has its own timeline. Data from the National Institute on Aging shows that close to 40% of Americans between 65 and 74 are already dealing with at least one chronic condition that limits what they can do.

Grinding through extra years to pad your benefit only pays off if you’re actually healthy enough to enjoy what comes after. For a significant chunk of people, that’s not a safe assumption.

The Hidden Cost of Delaying Retirement

The job market is not kind to older workers. The Age Discrimination in Employment Act makes age-based discrimination illegal. It also doesn’t stop it from happening. Study after study has shown that workers over 55 or 60 face steeper odds when it comes to holding onto jobs or landing new ones after a layoff.

The plan to work until 70 gets derailed all the time — by downsizings, company closures, industry shifts — and older workers typically spend much longer unemployed before finding something new. The “I’ll just keep working” strategy depends on an employer who’s willing to keep you, which is never guaranteed.

Your Health Is The Most Important In Your Life

Some jobs genuinely wear you down. Not every job is sitting at a desk. For people in construction, nursing, manufacturing, home care, or any other physically demanding field, continuing past 60 or 65 isn’t just tiring — it can cause lasting damage.

Chronic physical strain takes a toll on joints, muscles, and the spine in ways that don’t fully heal. And it’s not only the physical jobs: prolonged workplace stress has documented links to cardiovascular disease and cognitive decline. Working longer isn’t neutral. For many people, it comes with a health cost they’re not accounting for.

The Break-Even Point Might Never Arrive

The math behind delaying Social Security is built on one assumption: that you’ll live long enough to recoup what you gave up during the years you waited. If you delay from 65 to 70, you’re forgoing five years of payments in exchange for a bigger monthly benefit going forward. That only works out in your favor if you live past a certain age — usually somewhere in the mid-to-late 70s, depending on your situation. For anyone with existing health issues or a family history of serious illness, that break-even point may simply never come.

Relationships and family don’t wait. Some people delay retirement for financial reasons when they could actually afford to stop — and in the process, they miss time with grandchildren who are only young once, with aging parents who won’t be around forever, with a spouse who retired two years ago and has been waiting.

The money calculation rarely includes any of that. And when one partner retires while the other keeps working, it can quietly create friction in the relationship that compounds over time.