The distribution of Social Security payments in December 2025 follows the usual schedule (no changes this time), but does not yet reflect the annual adjustment increase. Funds are disbursed according to criteria established by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Check issuance depends on the beneficiary’s date of birth or the date they began receiving benefits… mostly, except for certain recipients.

These payments do not include the 2026 cost-of-living adjustment, known as COLA. That increase will officially take effect in January of the following year. Detailed information about the increase was published in October 2025.

Let’s Review December Social Security Payments

The first payment date of the month is Wednesday, December 3, 2025. This distribution is targeted at a specific group of beneficiaries. It includes those who began receiving benefits before May 1997. It also covers recipients who simultaneously receive Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.

The remaining payments are scheduled based on the day of the month the recipient was born. For the vast majority of recipients, this is the applicable distribution rule. Those with birthdates between the 1st and 10th of any month will receive their payment on Wednesday, December 10.

The next key date on the calendar is Wednesday, December 17. That day applies to citizens whose birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month. Finally, the last round of Social Security payments for December 2025 is scheduled for Wednesday, December 24th. This payment covers individuals with birthdays between the 21st and 31st of the month.

The SSI Payments Go On a Different Date

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) follows a different schedule, although there are some overlaps. The regular payment for December 2025 will be made on Monday, December 1. This payment does not yet include the COLA increase for 2026. Because January 1, 2026, is a federal holiday, the Administration is advancing the January payment.

As a result, SSI beneficiaries will receive a second payment on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. This advance payment does include the cost-of-living adjustment increase announced for next year. This method prevents recipients from experiencing a delay in receiving their funds due to the New Year’s holiday. It is standard procedure that the agency applies when the original payment date falls on a non-working day.

Average Retirement Payments in December

The average retirement benefit is around $1,900 per month, though the final amount is personalized. The Social Security Administration recommends using its online tools to check the exact amount.

Most payments are made by direct deposit, arriving in accounts on the scheduled date. Physical checks sent by mail may take up to three additional business days to arrive.

The COLA increase for 2026 was announced in October 2025, remaining at a rate of 2.8 percent. This adjustment is designed to offset the effects of inflation on beneficiaries’ purchasing power. It will affect nearly 71 million people receiving Social Security and approximately 8 million SSI beneficiaries.

The effective date of the increase differs slightly between the two programs. For Social Security benefits, the increase will begin with the January 2026 payments. The first check reflecting the new amount will arrive to beneficiaries that month.

The 2.8 percent increase translates to an average monthly increase of approximately $56 for a typical retirement benefit. This would raise the average amount from around $1,900 to approximately $1,956. For example, a monthly benefit of $1,000 would increase by $28, totaling $1,028.