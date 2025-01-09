If you are an SSI recipient, there is great news. The February payment will be delivered on January 31, 2025. All recipients, regardless of the amount of money they qualified for, will get a check or direct deposit on January 31, 2024.

However, the average payment will not be the same for all ages. The older you are, the lower your average payment will tend to be. This is because many seniors aged 65 and older are also receiving Social Security retirement benefits. Thus, this could reduce your payment amount.

SSI payments worth $762

This will be the average payment for SSI recipients who are aged 18-64. For your information, the average payment in November 2024 was $744. Thanks to the 2025 COLA increase all benefits have gone up by 2.5%.

Actually, it will make a $100 payment be $2.5 higher than in 2024. So, if you earned $1,000 from the SSI program in 2024, your January 31 payment will be $1,025 after COLA.

In fact, it will be the same amount of money you received on December 31, 2024, if your financial and personal situation remains the same. Any changes could increase or reduce your payment amounts.

Other SSI amounts in January 31, 2025

Some SSI recipients qualify for the maximum amounts in 2025. Here are the full amounts without reduction after the 2025 COLA increase:

$ 1,450 ($1,415 in 2024) for eligible married couples if both qualify

($1,415 in 2024) for eligible married couples if both qualify $967 ($943 in 2024) if you are an individual on Supplemental Security Income

($943 in 2024) if you are an individual on Supplemental Security Income $484 (up from $472)

If you are aged 65 or older, you could get an average payment worth $589 approximately on January 31, 2025. The largest average payment for SSI will be for those under 18. It could be about 838 dollars.

Do not forget that the Supplemental Security Income can help low-income Americans with little to no resources if they: