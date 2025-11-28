The Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), Alaska’s iconic dividend program, is entering its final phase of distributions for 2025, with payments scheduled for December 18 and January 15, 2026.

Each eligible recipient will receive exactly $1,000, a fixed amount established by the Alaska Legislature in House Act 53, in a year marked by tight budgets and global economic pressures.

While the first batch of direct deposits and checks by mail began arriving on November 20, these additional payments promise to inject vitality into households, communities, and local economies, recalling the legacy of shared wealth that has defined the state since 1982.

The history behind the PFD stimulus checks

Created to distribute the profits from the state’s petroleum reserves among its residents, the program has distributed more than $24 billion since its inception, benefiting entire generations. In 2025, with a fund valued in the billions, the $1,000 dividend is a commitment to equity: every eligible person, from newborns to the elderly, receives the same amount, regardless of income.

However, this year has been fraught with challenges, including the temporary closure of post offices in West Alaska communities impacted by Typhoon Halong flooding in Kipnuk, Kwigillingok, and Napakiak. For these displaced residents, the Alaska Department of Revenue has implemented check rerouting measures, available via email or by calling (907) 269-0370.

Eligibility requirements: Who qualifies for this state stimulus payments?

Not everyone living in Alaska receives the PFD; the program requires strict adherence to criteria to ensure that only genuine residents benefit. For the 2025 dividend, eligibility is based on the full 2024 calendar year, the period preceding the application date. The main requirements are:

Permanent residence must have been a legal resident of Alaska throughout 2024, with the intention of remaining indefinitely. This means not claiming residency in another state or receiving welfare benefits from outside Alaska during that period.

Your physical presence in the state must be continuous, except for justifiable absences such as military service or education. Take a look at the next checklist:

Minimum presence: Although an exact number of days is not required by all sources, it is recommended to have been physically present for at least 72 consecutive hours in Alaska during the eligibility year, demonstrating rootedness.

Legal status: To be eligible, you must be a U.S. citizen or a legal resident of the U.S., and not be incarcerated for a felony during the eligibility period. Those convicted of lesser felonies or on probation do qualify.

Age and dependents: Every individual, including children and dependents, is eligible if they meet the residency requirements. Parents or guardians can claim for minors in their care.

Key exclusions include those who received dividend payments from other states, incarcerated felons, or those who did not apply on time. Applications for the 2025 PFD opened on January 1 and formally closed on March 31, though late applications are permitted with additional verification and processed in subsequent batches.

More than 600,000 Alaskans have already been approved, but thousands remain in “Eligible-Not Paid” status, ready for the next round of payments.

The payment schedule: When will your check arrive?

To prevent overloading the banking and postal systems, the Department of Revenue is dividing the distributions into phases based on application status as of November 12, December 10, 2025, and January 7, 2026. The initial batch from November 20 has already deposited funds into direct deposit accounts (available in 1-2 business days) and mailed checks (arriving in 7-10 days).

Now, the focus is on December and January:

December 18, 2025: Covers applications in "Eligible-Not Paid" status as of December 10th. Ideal for those who recently updated their information or applied on paper, which can take up to 4-6 weeks to process.

January 15, 2026: The final wave, for status as of January 7. This includes those delayed due to pending verifications or address changes.

Direct deposits are the fastest option; otherwise, checks are mailed to the address on file. With Thanksgiving this Thursday, November 27, and Friday, November 28, PFD offices will be closed, but the myPFD online portal remains accessible 24/7 for checks.