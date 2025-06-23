This Federal benefit can pay up to $1,450 if you are an eligible married couple who qualifies for the full SSI amount for two recipients. Thus, you get no reductions because of your financial situation. Bear in mind that even if you are a married couple and you both qualify for Supplemental Security Income, you may not get the full amount because you have other earnings or sources of income.

Individuals on Supplemental Security Income can receive up to $967. Of course, this is only possible if you remain eligible. Any changes in your monthly income may affect your eligibility. For example, if you start working while you are on this Federal benefit for low-income Americans, you may lose your eligibility or see your payment amount reduced. Getting married may also affect your eligibility.

Is July 1 the only SSI payment date next month?

As a matter of fact, there are no other paydays because the Social Security Administration did not have to reschedule the August payment. Sometimes, SSA needs to make changes.

These changes are necessary when the normal payday is a Saturday, Sunday, or a legal holiday. For example, the August payment will be deposited on August 1, 2025, but the one for September on August 29, 2025.

Thus, more than 7 million eligible recipients will collect SSI 3 days in advance because September 1 is a Federal Holiday. Another important change in the Supplemental Security Income will take place in November.

The November payment for eligible recipients will not be sent on November 1 because it is a Saturday. Instead, it will be deposited on October 31, 2025, so right before the weekend.

Average SSI payment amounts

Not all Supplemental Security Income recipients qualify for the same payment amount because of their different financial and personal situations. However, it is possible to know the average amounts by age.

In this way, applicants or people who would like to apply for this Federal benefit will be able to know the possible amounts. For example, the average SSI payment for seniors aged 65 or older is $592.

If you are aged 18-64, you will be keen to know that the average amount for this age group is $764. Neither SSI recipients aged 65+ nor those aged 18-64 collect the largest average payments.

Actually, the largest average payment will be for those Supplemental Security Income recipients aged under 18. Their average payment amount is $717. All these average amounts are as of April 2025.

Apart from adults who are aged 65 or older, who have a disability, or who are blind, some children may also qualify for SSI benefits. They can qualify if they meet the income and resources requirements and they have a qualifying disability or are blind. Check your eligibility online if you have limited income and resources in the United States.