The first tranche of Social Security payments for December is scheduled to be distributed this week. This disbursement comes less than a month before the next cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) takes effect. The funds will be deposited into beneficiaries’ accounts according to the schedule established by the Social Security Administration.

After the December payments, recipients will begin receiving larger checks due to a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment. “Payments will increase by approximately $56 per month, on average, when the COLA takes effect in January 2026,” the Social Security Administration (SSA) stated. This increase is an automatic adjustment tied to the Consumer Price Index.

Social Security Payment Schedule for Specific Beneficiaries

In addition to adjustments in the amounts, beneficiaries have experienced other changes in administrative procedures. Among these modifications is the gradual transition from paper checks to direct deposit into bank accounts or a Direct Express card. This change aims to expedite the delivery of funds.

According to the SSA payment schedule, beneficiaries whose birthdates fall between the 1st and 10th of any month are scheduled to receive their monthly benefit this Wednesday, December 10th. The arrival of funds is subject to processing times at financial institutions.

Other Groups of Retirement Recipients

Social Security payments, primarily for retirees and the elderly, are typically made on Wednesdays. The specific date within the month is determined by the beneficiary’s birthdate. This staggered distribution system allows the administration to manage the volume of transactions.

If the beneficiary’s date of birth falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, the payment is made on the third Wednesday. For those born after the 20th, the payment is scheduled for the fourth Wednesday of the month. This schedule does not apply to all cases; exceptions exist based on the length of time the benefit has been received.

Historical Recipients Has a Different Date

People who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 receive their payment on the third day of each month. This rule applies unless that date falls on a weekend or a federally recognized holiday, in which case the payment is made on the previous business day.

For individuals who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits simultaneously, the payment schedule differs. In these cases, the SSI payment is issued on the first day of the month, while the Social Security benefit is paid on the usual third day, with the same exceptions for weekends.

The Imminent Increase in the Maximum Monthly Benefit

Aside from the general COLA adjustment, another significant change concerns the maximum benefit the system can provide. This upper limit is reviewed annually and is determined by formulas that consider the beneficiary’s Social Security taxable income over their working life.

By 2025, the maximum benefit at full retirement age (FRA) is set at $4,018 per month. In 2026, this figure will increase to $4,152. This increase is parallel to, but separate from, the general COLA adjustment, and specifically affects those who had high incomes and maximum contributions for a sufficient number of years.

However, that figure represents the maximum for those who retire exactly at full retirement age. The system allows for increases for delayed applications. “You are eligible for an 8% increase in your monthly benefits for each year you delay your claim after full retirement age, up to age 70,” it explains.

Calculation of the Maximum With Credits for Delay

Consequently, the maximum absolute Social Security benefit for 2026 is higher than the base amount. “So, in total, the maximum Social Security benefit for 2026 is actually $5,251 when we take into account the delayed retirement credits that come with applying at age 70,” the SSA adds. This amount is only attainable under very specific conditions.

These changes, scheduled for 2026, don’t just affect current retirees. The modifications to the taxable income threshold and maximum benefits have direct implications for current workers, especially those with high salaries who are planning for their future retirement income.