Every year, on the second Sunday of March, something weird happens to about 300 million people. At 2 a.m., their clocks just… stop being correct. Not because of a glitch or a power outage, but because we collectively decide that 2 a.m. should actually be 3 a.m. It’s the daylight saving time.

That hour between 1:59 and 2:59? It just doesn’t happen. In 2026, that surreal moment falls on March 8. You’ll go to bed on Saturday the 7th, and when you wake up, you’ll have magically lost sixty minutes of your life.

DST 2026: The Hour That Simply Vanishes Every March

We call this Daylight Saving Time, and honestly, it’s one of those things that seems completely unhinged when you explain it to someone who didn’t grow up with it. The idea is simple enough: move the clocks forward in spring so that the sun sets later, giving people more evening light.

Then in November, on the first Sunday (the 1st in 2026), we “fall back” and get that lost hour back, like the universe finally settling a small debt.

Prepare Your Clocks for March 8th

Here’s a fun detail most people forget: the dates used to be different. The whole thing got stretched in 2007 thanks to the Energy Policy Act of 2005. They tacked on about four more weeks of DST, moving the start to the second Sunday in March.

In 2026, because March 1 is a Sunday, that second Sunday lands on the earliest possible day—which is March 8th. Same deal in November. So technically, we get slightly less standard time this year. An entire extra evening of sunlight, I guess.

But Not Everyone Plays This Game: States That Don’t Follow DST

Arizona mostly sits it out. So does Hawaii. The reasoning there is pretty straightforward: when you’re closer to the equator, the sun doesn’t really care what month it is. Your days are more or less the same length year-round, so messing with the clocks feels pointless.

The territories—Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands—don’t bother either. They just watch the rest of us scramble twice a year.

And scramble we do. By now, the grumbling has reached a fever pitch. A Gallup poll from early 2025 finally put some numbers to it: 54% of Americans are not happy about the DST. They want the biannual flip-flop to stop.

That’s the first time Gallup has asked that question in over 25 years, and it’s a pretty clear signal that patience is wearing thin. Another poll from way back in 2014 showed only a third of people thought the system had any point at all. The mood hasn’t gotten warmer since then.

Trump Called Daylight Saving Time “Inconvenient and Very Expensive”

This frustration has been bubbling up in state legislatures for years. The National Conference of State Legislatures says over 750 bills have floated around trying to tweak or kill the practice. Twenty-nine states have active proposals right now.

The problem is, they can’t actually pull the trigger without the feds signing off. It’s a federal rule, so states are basically stuck in a holding pattern, waiting for Congress to figure itself out.

Up on Capitol Hill, they’re trying. Sort of. Representative Greg Stube from Florida put forward H.R. 7378 this year—the Daylight Act of 2026. It’s kind of a Goldilocks proposal: instead of choosing between permanent summer time or permanent winter time, why not split the difference? Set the clocks half an hour ahead of standard time and just… leave them there. Forever. No more changing. It’s a clever dodge, honestly, because it sidesteps the political nightmare of picking a side.

Even Trump got in on the conversation back in December 2024, calling the whole thing “inconvenient and very expensive.” But here’s the thing: the president can’t just snap their fingers and make it stop. The Department of Transportation handles time zones, so any real change has to go through Congress. Executive orders don’t work on the space-time continuum.

Doctors Does Not Recommend the Daylight Saving Time

Farmers, by the way, have been against this from the beginning. Katherine Dutro from the Indiana Farm Bureau put it in plain terms: farmers don’t operate by the clock, they operate by the sun. Cows don’t care what time it is. Crops don’t wait for daylight saving. All the clock change does is create a headache when they’re trying to coordinate with markets and suppliers who live and die by scheduled hours.

Then there’s the health stuff. The medical community has been watching this for years, and the data is not pretty. In the days right after we spring forward, fatal car accidents tick up. Heart attacks and strokes do too.

Losing that one hour throws off your circadian rhythm—that internal clock running in the background of your entire body. Dr. Jigme Sethi from the Medical University of South Carolina has a practical tip: start shifting your bedtime in small chunks a few days ahead of time. Go to bed 15 minutes earlier, then another 15. Ease into it. Otherwise, your body will rebel.