Families of four, as well as other household sizes, are waiting for their SNAP payments to be deposited in June. The maximum benefit for a household of 4 is $975 in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia. However, eligible recipients in Alaska and Hawaii can receive a lot more for a family of 4 with no reductions.

For example, if you live in an urban area in Alaska, your SNAP payment for 4 people can be up to $1,258. Citizens in an area called “Rural 1” can receive up to $1,604 if they are 4 members. Those in “Rural 2” can get up to $1,953 from the United States Department of Agriculture. Food Stamp recipients in Hawaii can collect up to $1,723 for 4 recipients in the same household.

Last hours to collect SNAP payments

Depending on the State where you are currently living and receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, you can receive your money earlier or later in the month.

SNAP beneficiaries in South Dakota will have to wait longer than citizens in other States that start issuing Food Stamps on the first. However, South Dakota delivers all the benefits on the same date, June 10.

Alabama: June 4 to 23

Alaska: June 1

Arizona: June 1 to 13

Arkansas: June 4 to 13

California: June 1 to 10

Colorado: June 1 to 10

Connecticut: June 1 to 3

Delaware: June 2 to 23

Florida: June 1 to 28

Georgia: June 5 to 23

Hawaii: June 3 to 5

Idaho: June 1 to 10

Illinois: June 1 to 10

Indiana: June 5 to 23

Iowa: June 1 to 10

Kansas: June 1 to 10

Kentucky: June 1 to 19

Louisiana: June 1 to 23

Maine: June 10 to 14

Maryland: June 4 to 23

Massachusetts: June 1 to 14

Michigan: June 3 to 21

Minnesota: June 4 to 13

Mississippi: June 4 to 21

Missouri: June 1 to 22

Montana: June 2 to 6

Nebraska: June 1 to 5

Nevada: June 1 to 10

New Hampshire: June 5

New Jersey: June 1 to 5

New Mexico: June 1 to 20

New York: June 1 to 9

North Carolina: June 3 to 21

North Dakota: June 1

Ohio: June 2 to 20

Oklahoma: June 1 to 10

Oregon: June 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in June 2025

Rhode Island: June 1

South Carolina: June 1 to 10

South Dakota: June 10

Tennessee: June 1 to 20

Texas: June 1 to 28

Utah: June 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: June 1

Virginia: June 1 to 7

Washington: June 1 to 20

West Virginia: June 1 to 9

Wisconsin: June 1 to 15

Wyoming: June 1 to 4

Guam: June 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: June 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: June 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: June 1

Requirements to get SNAP in June

If you are an individual or a larger household, you can get SNAP benefits if you meet the work, income, and resource limits. As a matter of fact, you may be receiving other benefits or even working.

However, this may affect your payment amount, which can be considerably reduced under certain circumstances. Seniors aged 60 and people with disability may have special conditions.

SNAP applicants aged 18-54 will have to meet both general and specific work requirements. For example, the Able-Bodied Adult Without Dependents work requirement and time limit. They must work for 20 hours per week to collect Food Stamps for more than 3 months in 3 years.