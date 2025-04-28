Some American taxpayers qualify for an IRS deadline to file their tax return on May 1, 2025. Taxpayers in the States of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Some parts of Alaska, New Mexico, Virginia, and Tennessee are also eligible for the May 1, 2025, deadline. PFD payments in Alaska continue and there is a new payday in mid-May.

Therefore, some eligible taxpayers in Alaska may receive an IRS refund if they filed on a specific date because they qualify for the May 1 deadline. What is more, some of them may also be receiving the PFD payment on the same date. On average, the tax refund amount is $3,055. PFD payments are worth $1,702. So, it could be a great financial boost if you qualify for them and receive them on the same day.

Where in Alaska can you get money from the IRS and PFD on May 15?

Although some people may not receive their tax refund (if eligible) within 21 days because the IRS had to review their case, May 15 could be your payday if you filed your 2024 tax return on April 24.

So, if you live in Alaska in the City and Borough of Juneau, your deadline to file your tax return is May 1, 2025. Those who filed on April 24 may get their tax refund on May 15, 2025.

Besides, if you qualified for the PFD payment and you are still waiting for your 2024 money, May 15 will also be the payday for some recipients. Remember that sometimes processing times may take a little longer than expected. So, the IRS reminds taxpayers that even if the sent date is May 15, it can take a few days before it is available in your bank account.

How to check the status of your IRS or PFD payment?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) allows taxpayers who have filed their tax return to check their status online. It is free and you can check it as many times as you need.

However, keep in mind that the IRS only updates the status of your refund once per day and usually overnight. To get a tax refund from the IRS within 21 days, you must have:

filed your 2024 tax return online

filed electronically

requested a direct deposit instead of a paper check, which will take much longer

file a complete and accurate tax return

The PFD program also allows eligible recipients to check the status of their payment online. To know if you will receive your payment on May 15, it will have to say “Eligible-Not Paid” on May 7.

The Permanent Fund Dividend website reminds eligible recipients that they can easily check their application status on “MyPFD”: https://myinfo.pfd.dor.alaska.gov/. The filing period to get the 2024 and 2025 PFD payment is over. The applications process will start on January 1, 2026.