After the 2025 COLA increase, 65-year-olds receive about $1,622 on average from Social Security. In 2024, it used to be $1,583 on average before the Cost-of-Living increase as of June 2024.

The next payment date 65-year-olds and other seniors on retirement benefits could receive a Social Security check will be February 12. If you are not eligible, you may qualify for the one on February 19 or even February 26.

Next Social Security check for age 65 in February

The February 12 payment will be in your bank account on that date if your birthday falls from the first to the tenth. Therefore, it will be possible to receive a check on Feb. 12 if you meet this essential condition.

For your information, if you are on SSI and Social Security, your next retirement payment will be on March 3. Those who filed before May 1997 are not eligible for a check on Feb. 12 either.

If you are not 65, the average payment for all retired workers is $1,976. Remember that the younger you file for Social Security, the lower your payment tends to be. Filing at 62 means getting 30% less.

Other paydays for 65-year-olds on Social Security

The Administration’s payment schedule confirmed that the February 19 payday will be for those born from 11-20. Were you born after this day? Then, you will need to wait for the last retirement benefit payment in February.

February 26 will be the last possible payment date for 65-year-olds if born from 21-31. After this Social Security check, there will only be a Supplemental Security Income payment on February 28, 2025.

Are you a 65-year-old and you are not receiving Social Security benefits yet? Apply now online or delay filing until you are 70 years old to get 24% extra per month. Checks can be up to $5,108 in 2025, but only if you earned the taxable maximum for 35 years, filed at 70 and had jobs covered by the Administration.