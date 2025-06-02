SNAP benefits have not been deposited yet in several States. Alabama will start issuing the Food Stamps for June on the 4th. This State will continue sending benefits through June 24, 2025. In order to know when you receive your money on your EBT card, you need to check the last 2 digits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance case number.

For example, SNAP recipients whose case number ends in 00-04 will collect Food Stamps on June 4, 2025. To receive the payment on June 10, your case number must end in 30-34. Recipients whose case number ends in 80-84 will collect their checks for food on June 20, 2025. The last payday in June will be on the 23rd if it ends in 95-99.

SNAP payments starting from June 2-3-4 onward

Arkansas also begins issuing monthly payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on June 4, 2025. The main difference with Alabama is the fact that the last payday will take place on June 13, 2025. Also, the way paydays are based is different. Arkansas arranges paydays depending on the Social Security Number.

Those SNAP recipients whose Social Security Number ends in 0 or 1 will receive their Food Stamps on June 4, 2025. SSN ending in 2 or 3 means you get benefits on June 5. Then, SSN ending in 4, you get it on the 8th, in 5, on the 9th, and so on. To receive food assistance on June 13 in Arkansas your SSN must end in 9.

Delaware also has a long window to pay SNAP benefits. The first payday starts on June 2 and the last one will be on June 23, 2025. The State of Delaware uses the first letter of your last name to arrange payment dates. If the first letter of your last name is A, you will receive Food Stamps on June 2, 2025. Most paydays only have one letter. But June 18 will be for Q & R, June 21 for U & V, and June 23 for X, Y & Z. Hawaii only has payments on June 3 and uses the same system as Delaware (A-I) or 5 (J-Z).

SNAP payments from June 2-3-4-5

If you live in Montana and you are a recipient of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the paydays will run from June 2 through June 6. These payments are based on the last digit of the SNAP eligibility system (CHIMES) case number. Ohio will issue Food Stamps through June 20 using the last digit of your SNAP case number.

Recipients of this food assistance program in Michigan will get benefits from June 2-21. This State uses the recipients’ ID. So, if it ends in 0, you get money on June 3. North Carolina has the same paydays, but paydays are based on your SSN. If it ends in 1, you get it on June 3, 2025. Paydays are every two days. Other paydays are: