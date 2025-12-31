Come 2026, a select group of 60 young adults experiencing homelessness will become participants in one of the most closely watched municipal experiments in the nation: the ‘Cash with Care‘ guaranteed income program, similar to the stimulus checks programs that have appeared in recen years. Approved as a line item in the city’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget, this $1.5 million initiative is not a sprawling universal basic income scheme.

This stimulus payments program is a precisely targeted, no-strings-attached financial intervention aimed at a population the system has consistently failed: youth aged 18 to 24 living in the shelters of Covenant House New York.

$1,200 a Month, No Questions Asked: Inside NY’s Stimulus Checks Program

The mechanics of the program are deceptively simple, which is precisely what makes it radical. Each participant will receive $1,200 per month for nine consecutive months, followed by a single lump-sum payment of $5,000. The total investment per person is $15,800. There are no forms to itemize expenses, no caseworkers to approve specific purchases. The cash is unconditional.

“The premise is one of profound trust,” explains a policy advisor familiar with the program’s design. “We are telling these young people, ‘You are the expert in your own life. You know what you need most to build stability.’ That could be the first month’s rent, a security deposit, a MetroCard, groceries, or paying down a debt that’s haunting them.”

This pilot is the direct descendant of a previous, smaller-scale initiative for expectant mothers, championed by The Bridge Project. The documented success of that program—showing marked improvements in maternal health, housing security, and infant birth weights—provided the political and empirical ammunition for city council members to expand the concept.

“Cash with Care”: NY’s Answer to a Growing Crisis Hits a Nerve

The ‘Cash with Care’ program is New York City’s first use of municipal funds for a guaranteed income initiative targeted at youth, signaling a significant shift in how the city conceptualizes poverty alleviation.

Critics of traditional welfare systems have long argued that bureaucratic complexity and paternalistic controls are often as debilitating as the lack of funds themselves. The labyrinth of applications, work requirements, and restricted benefits can trap individuals in cycles of compliance rather than empowering them to plan and escape.

The ‘Cash with Care’ model explicitly rejects that framework. Its power lies in its flexibility and predictability, two resources critically scarce in the life of someone without a home.

However, this is not merely a cash-drop experiment, because the ‘care’ component is integral. Covenant House New York, the venerable non-profit operating the shelters where participants will be recruited, provides the foundational wraparound services. These include counseling, educational and employment guidance, and emotional support—a stable base from which the financial boost can have maximum effect. The cash is a tool; the supportive community helps them wield it effectively.