Generally, SNAP recipient cannot buy a hot meal using their Food Stamps on their EBT cards. However, there is an interesting program that could allow some eligible recipients to do so. It is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Restaurant Meals Program (RMP). As a matter of fact, it is a State option to allow some recipients who cannot cook to buy ready-to-eat hot meals.

There could be several reasons why a SNAP recipient may not be able to cook. Sometimes a beneficiary may have a disability that prevents them from cooking, or may be too old, or they may not have a place to store or cook food. Bear in mind that some Food Stamp recipients may not have a permanent residence because they are currently experiencing homelessness.

SNAP benefits to buy hot meals

Thanks to the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program, some eligible recipients can buy prepared meals at authorized restaurants with their Food Stamps. By now, you must be wondering which eligible recipients qualify for the RMP.

In the first place, you must be certified Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in a State that has joined the Restaurant Meals Program. Secondly, all members of the household must be either:

a senior aged 60 years old at least

homeless

a spouse of a SNAP recipient who is eligible for the Restaurant Meals Program

recipient who is eligible for the a person with a disability receiving SSDI payments, disability retirement benefits because recipients have a permanent disability

If you own a restaurant and you live in a State that offers the RMP, you may want to join it. The requirements to offer this benefit is to be in a State that has RMP, to get approval from the state and provide a signed agreement to the Food and Nutrition Service and to be authorized by FNS to accept Food Stamps.

Which States offer the SNAP RMP?

According to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), there are only 9 States that have joined the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program. Therefore, there are many others who do not offer this possibility. Authorized States:

Arizona

California

Illinois

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New York

Rhode Island

Virginia

Remember that if you are not an eligible SNAP recipients of the Restaurant Meals Program, you will not be able to buy hot meals and the only things you could buy are:

Vegetables

fruits

fish

poultry

meat

cereals

breads

dairy products like milk, yogurt, cheese

snacks

non-alcoholic beverages

plants to grow and eat the produce

seeds with the same purpose as above

On the contrary, there is a list of things SNAP recipients cannot buy using Food Stamps: