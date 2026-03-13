13,000 truck drivers in California woke up on March 7 without a valid commercial driver’s license. They had not committed violations. They had not failed any exams. Furthermore, they had not broken a single traffic law. Their licenses were pulled on federal orders, and the chain of decisions behind that outcome had been building for months between Sacramento and Washington.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) executed the cancellation on March 6, 2026. The directive came from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the FMCSA, which ruled that more than 25% of the non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses issued by California had been granted improperly.

Most of those affected are immigrants with active work authorization: refugees, asylum seekers, visa holders, people who in many cases had spent years behind the wheel without a single blemish on their record.

13,000 Truck Drivers Lost Their California License Overnight

The blow lands on 2 levels at once. Overnight, these drivers cannot operate commercial vehicles. Their income stops. Their families feel it before the week is out. But layered on top of that immediate hit is a longer-term problem: the federal rule published on February 13, 2026, effective March 16, redraws the eligibility map entirely.

Going forward, only workers holding H-2A visas, H-2B visas, or E-2 investor visas can apply for this type of license. Refugees, asylum seekers, and DACA recipients have been cut out of the picture. That said, the affected drivers are not without options. The margin is tight, but it exists.

What You Can Do if You’re Affected

The first move, according to the DMV itself, is to check whether the cancellation was an administrative mistake. The agency put out a phone number, (916) 306-5153, for drivers who believe they received the notice in error.

The review process is designed to confirm whether the expiration date on a driver’s immigration documents in the DMV’s own records matches or falls after the date their license was issued. In some cases, the problem is exactly that: a data entry error, an outdated date, or a clerical slip that can be corrected.

The second move is to apply for a Class C license. It does not allow driving commercial vehicles, but it keeps the driver legally on the road, which in some situations means staying employed in categories that do not require a commercial license while the main issue gets sorted out.

The third move, and the most consequential one over the medium term, is to reapply for the commercial license. This is where a court ruling shifted the landscape in a meaningful way.

A Court Order That Keeps The Door Open for Immigrant Drivers in CA

On March 2, 2026, the Alameda County Superior Court ruled in Doe v. Department of Motor Vehicles and ordered the DMV to allow affected drivers to reapply for their CDL after the cancellation.

The ruling does not hand back the license on the spot, but it prevents the door from being permanently shut. The catch is that the DMV is currently barred from issuing these licenses until the FMCSA lifts its mandated pause.

Applications will sit pending for up to one year while the state waits on federal clearance. Filing now does not guarantee a fast outcome, but it puts the driver’s name in the process and creates a paper trail.

It’s Suggested to Find Legal Help Right Now

The last move, and arguably the most urgent for anyone uncertain about their immigration category, is to sit down with an immigration attorney. The federal rule draws a sharp line around which statuses qualify. A visa change, a document update, a reclassification: these are variables that only play out case by case.

The organizations that brought the lawsuit, including the Asian Law Caucus and the Sikh Coalition, are still active and offer legal guidance at little or no cost. Teamsters members, whose union has been tracking the situation closely, also have access to union counsel and can look into labor protections or unemployment compensation while the freeze holds.

State Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas put it plainly when she said affected drivers deserve “a fair and immediate path to restore their licenses.” The line captures the political pressure behind the case, but it also marks what still does not exist: a quick fix. For now, the road these drivers have in front of them is administrative, legal, and entirely their own to navigate.