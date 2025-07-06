All 50 States distribute SNAP benefits, and California has a different name for the former Food Stamps program. It is known as CalFresh, and it has the same maximum amounts as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the other 47 contiguous States. A single person can collect up to $292, but if you have children at school, they may also qualify for SUN Bucks, also known as Summer EBT.

Even if the United States Department of Agriculture, usually referred to as the USDA, funds SNAP or CalFresh, each state administers paydays as well as applications, renewals, and so on. Hence, California has a completely different schedule if compared to most states. Some of the eligible recipients have already received their food assistance, so they will need to wait to August to get a new payment. SUN Bucks may still be on their way, though, if eligible.

SNAP schedule for Calfresh

Here are the last 5 paydays for Calfresh recipients who are eligible for the SNAP program in California. If you got your Food Stamps in July, see below the August schedule.

CalFresh case number ends in: 6 = benefits payment due on the 6th July

CalFresh case number ends in: 7 = benefits payment due on the 7th of the month

CalFresh case number ends in: 8 = benefits payment due on the 8th of the month

CalFresh case number ends in: 9 = benefits payment due on the 9th of the month

CalFresh case number ends in: 0 = benefits payment due on the 10th of the month

August payments:

Case ending in: 1 = benefits will be issued on August 1st

Case ending in: 2 = benefits will be issued on the 2nd of the month

Case ending in: 3 = benefits will be issued on the 3rd of the month

Case ending in: 4 = benefits will be issued on the 4th of the month

Case ending in: 5 = benefits will be issued on the 5th of the month

Apart from SNAP, you may get SUN Bucks in California

Getting SUN Bucks in California, or in other eligible States is possible if your children or child qualifies for free meals (or reduced-price meals), your household receives CalFresh, CalWORKS, or Medi-Cal, your kids will automatically be enrolled in the SUN Bucks or Summer EBT program.

This will allow your household get $120 extra per eligible summer for the three summer months when schools are closed. Since the schools are not open, many families may not have enough money to buy these meals for their kids.

This SUN Bucks program can help reduce food insecurity among children in California and in other States in the United States. Here is the payment schedule for SUN Bucks in the U.S.