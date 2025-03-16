Only 2 Social Security payments left in March for seniors aged 67 and for other age groups as well. As of December 2024, the average payment for both men and women on retirement benefits is $1,929.

Therefore, that is what a Social Security payment amount could be like on March 19. However, only some retirees qualify for this monthly check or direct deposit arriving in 3 days.

Who can receive Social Security in 3 days?

To receive your monthly payment from the Agency on March 19, your birthday must fall from the 11th to the 20th. The year or month you were born does not really matter as long as you started getting retirement benefits after April 30, 1997.

Those retirees aged 67 who got benefits before May 1997 will get a new monthly payment on April 3, 2025. If you are on retirement and Supplemental Security Income, your payment will also be delivered on the 3rd next month.

For your information, the last Social Security payment scheduled for March 26 will be delivered to those retirees aged 62 or older who were born from the 21st to the 31st.

Is $1,929 the maximum benefit for Social Security recipients aged 67?

No, it isn’t. As a matter of fact, those who have filed at Full Retirement Age can get up to $4,018 on March 19 or March 26, 2025. However, it will be necessary to meet all the conditions.

Social Security can reward workers who filed at 70, so at Full Retirement Age you can only get 100% of your benefits, but no extra money. To get $4,018 you must have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA.

Many retirees aged 67 may qualify for a much lower payment in 2025. If you or someone you know is in this situation, apply or help them file for Supplemental Security Income benefits. A Federal payment that will boost your financial situation if you are aged 65 or older and have a low income an very limited resources.