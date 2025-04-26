The United States Department of Agriculture has announced the new payment dates for CalFresh (SNAP benefits) in California. The payment window goes from May 1 through May 10, 2025. Therefore, all eligible recipients will collect their Food Stamps on one of the first days of the month. Each State administers paydays differently.

For example, some use the ID number, the Social Security Number, the Eligibility Determination Group number, but California uses the SNAP or CalFresh case number. All you have to do if you are a new recipient is pay close attention to the number your Food Stamp case number ends with. The lower the number of your case is, the sooner your monthly payment to buy groceries will be available.

Calfresh (SNAP) payment schedule for May

SNAP recipients will start receiving Food Stamps on May 1. Then, the last one to get Food Stamps will be on May 10. Bear in mind that CalFresh case numbers ending in 0 will be the last ones to get their money for food.

CalFresh case ends in: 1 = SNAP benefits will be paid on May 1, 2025

CalFresh case ends in: 2 = benefits will be paid on the 2nd of the month

CalFresh case ends in: 3 = benefits will be paid on the 3rd of the month

CalFresh case ends in: 4 = benefits will be paid on the 4th of the month

CalFresh case ends in: 5 = benefits will be paid on the 5th of the month

CalFresh case ends in: 6 = benefits will be paid on the 6th of the month

CalFresh case ends in: 7 = benefits will be paid on the 7th of the month

CalFresh case ends in: 8 = benefits will be paid on the 8th of the month

CalFresh case ends in: 9 = benefits will be paid on the 9th of the month

CalFresh case ends in: 0 = SNAP benefits will be paid on May 10

Remember that the money you receive from SNAP benefits can only be spent on groceries. Of course, purchases are only possible in authorized grocery stores, retailers, or farmers’ markets.

CalFresh amounts for SNAP recipients

Although California shares the maximum amounts with the other 47 contiguous States and the District of Columbia, not all SNAP recipients qualify for the full amount.

The maximum SNAP payment an individual can receive is $292. On the contrary, if your household size is 8, you will receive up to $1,756. Couples or households of 2 can get up to $536.

A three-member family can get up to $768 and up to $975 if you are four. Families of 5 may not be as frequent as households of 2, but there are some. In fact, they can get up to $1,158.

The largest SNAP payments will be for households of 6, 7, and 8.