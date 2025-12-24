Millions of low-income Californians will receive their CalFresh benefits for January 2026 during the first ten days of the month, according to the standard distribution schedule from the California Department of Social Services (CDSS). The CalFresh initiative is the Californian equivalent to the federal SNAP benefits.

The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), as well as CalFresh, issues funds via Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, which operate like debit cards for purchasing eligible groceries.

How Does the CalFresh Schedule Works in 2026?

The distribution date is determined by the last digit of the recipient’s case number, ensuring a staggered and efficient system. Payments are scheduled to be loaded onto EBT cards from January 1 through January 10, 2026.

Officials note that because January 1 is the New Year’s Day federal holiday, payments falling on that date may be issued on the previous business day, December 31, 2025. Recipients are advised to confirm their specific date with their county office or the CDSS website to avoid any confusion.

January 2026 CalFresh Schedule and Maximum Allotments

The payment schedule for January 2026 is as follows:

Case number ends in 1: Payment issued January 1, 2026 (possibly Dec. 31, 2025, due to holiday).

Case number ends in 2: Payment issued January 2.

Case number ends in 3: Payment issued January 3.

Case number ends in 4: Payment issued January 4.

Case number ends in 5: Payment issued January 5.

Case number ends in 6: Payment issued January 6.

Case number ends in 7: Payment issued January 7.

Case number ends in 8: Payment issued January 8.

Case number ends in 9: Payment issued January 9.

Case number ends in 0: Payment issued January 10.

The CalFresh Amounts Valid in January 2026

The maximum benefit amounts for Fiscal Year 2026, which began in October 2025, are based on annual cost-of-living adjustments to the Thrifty Food Plan. For January 2026, the maximum CalFresh allotments for households in the 48 contiguous states are:

Household of 1: $298 per month.

Household of 2: $546 per month.

Household of 3: $785 per month.

Household of 4: $994 per month.

Household of 5: $1,183 per month.

Household of 6: $1,421 per month.

Household of 7: $1,571 per month.

Household of 8: $1,789 per month.

For each additional member beyond eight, add $218. The minimum monthly benefit for any eligible household is $24.

Most households receive less than the maximum after net income calculations, which account for earned income, shelter costs, and allowable deductions. The standard deduction for households of one to three people is $209. The shelter deduction is capped at $744 for most households, though this limit is waived for households containing an elderly or disabled member.

Updated Work Requirements Begin in Spring 2026