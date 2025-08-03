More than 4.8 million beneficiaries receive funding from the CalFresh program, the state-level name for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Its purpose is to distribute funds to low-income families so they can purchase fresh and preserved foods, making ends meet and avoiding the risk of malnutrition.

Every month, these beneficiaries receive their CalFresh funds via the “Golden State Advantage” Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT card), which works exactly like a debit card to purchase groceries at stores accepted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that coordinates and distributes the funds.

Who will receive CalFresh in August 2025 in California

Generally, all low-income households with gross incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level, depending on household size, are considered eligible. According to official data from the USDA and the CalFresh program, the income limits are as follows (until September 2025):

1 person: $2,510

2 people: $3,408

3 people: $4,306

4 people: $5,204

5 people: $6,102

6 people: $7,000

7 people: $7,898

8 people: $8,788

For each additional person: +$898

There are different limits for households with older adults. Some households with older adults receiving food stamps may have higher income limits or be exempt from the gross income test. This also applies to households with disabled members, as the cost of living for both an older adult and a person with a disability is much higher.

Expenses you can deduct from your income when applying for CalFresh

Among the most common deductions in California are:

20% of labor income

of labor income Standard deduction (e.g., $291 for households of 6 or more people)

(e.g., $291 for households of 6 or more people) Medical expenses (if there is an elderly person or person with a disability)

(if there is an elderly person or person with a disability) Child or dependent care expenses

Housing and utilities deduction (up to certain limits), including shelter limit ($712 maximum or more if elderly/disabled)

People who are already enrolled in Medi-Cal, CalWORKs, or SSI are also eligible (in certain cases, check with your CalFresh office about your case).

CalFresh deposit dates for August 2025

CalFresh payment dates extend over the first ten days of each month. They are assigned based on the last digit of the case number assigned to your file when your allocation was approved.

Let’s look at the list of payment dates for each of the ten days in August:

Last digit of case 1: August 1, 2025

Last digit of case 2: August 2, 2025

Last digit of case 3: August 3, 2025

Last digit of case 4: August 4, 2025

Last digit of case 5: August 5, 2025

Last digit of case 6: August 6, 2025

Last digit of case 7: August 7, 2025

Last digit of case 8: August 8, 2025

Last digit of case 9: August 9, 2025

Last digit of case 0: August 10, 2025

Other programs that can complement your food stamps

The SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) program provides financial support to families during the summer, when children do not have access to school meals. Each child receives $40 per month during June, July, and August, for a total of $120 per child. Most children who already participate in programs such as CalFresh, Medi-Cal, or CalWORKs are automatically enrolled, without any additional paperwork.

SUN Bucks cards, which work the same as CalFresh EBT cards, are sent in staggered increments based on the child’s last name: those with last names beginning with A-D receive them in June, E-L in July, and M-Z in August. It’s important to use the benefits on time, as they expire after 122 days if unused.

On the other hand, the Double Up Food Bucks program helps families access more healthy foods. By using CalFresh benefits at participating markets, this program doubles the amount spent on fresh fruits and vegetables.

For every $1 of CalFresh used, you receive an additional $1, allowing you to buy more nutritious products. Double Up California affiliated markets offer this benefit, and the location of the nearest one can be found on their official website: doubleupca.org. This program is active in Mendocino County, Alameda County, Santa Clara County, Monterey County, and Southern California areas.