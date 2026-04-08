The Social Security Administration (SSA) released its official payment calendar for April 2026 late last month, and the schedule contains no surprises for the almost 70 million Americans who receive monthly benefits.

As has been the case for years, Social Security payment dates are determined by the type of benefit a person receives and, for most retirees, their birth date. April brings no federal holidays or weekend shifts, so all deposits and checks should go out exactly when the agency says they will.

Here’s the Full Social Security Calendar for April

Beneficiary Group Official Payment Date Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients Wednesday, April 1 Beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997 Friday, April 3 Birth dates 1st – 10th of any month Wednesday, April 8 Birth dates 11th – 20th of any month Wednesday, April 15 Birth dates 21st – 31st of any month Wednesday, April 22

Official Payment Amounts for April 2026

I pulled these numbers from the official SSA notices and a few benefit advocacy sites. All amounts include the 2.8% COLA that started in January 2026. Here is how they break down.

Maximum monthly payments – April 2026 Retirement if you start at age 62 : $2,969 Retirement at full retirement age (that is 66 or 67 depending on your birth year): $4,152 Retirement at age 70 (delayed retirement credits): $5,181 SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance) max: $4,152 SSI for a single person : $994 SSI for a couple where both qualify: $1,491

Average monthly payments – April 2026 Retired workers (typical check): $2,071 Married couples both getting benefits: $3,208 Older surviving spouse living alone : $1,919 Widowed mother with two children : $3,898 Disabled worker with a spouse and one or more kids: $2,937 SSDI recipients on average : $1,630



That is the full set for April 2026. The SSA sometimes adjusts the exact cents, but these are the rounded figures for April.

What to Do if Your Payment Doesn’t Arrive on Time

If your April payment does not show up on the scheduled date, do not just wait and hope. First, give it three business days in case the bank or the mail is running slow. After that, call the Social Security Administration’s main number during business hours.

You can also walk into your local Social Security office without an appointment, though expect a wait. Have your Social Security number and a recent benefit letter handy.

Some people have good luck calling early in the morning right when the lines open. And if you cannot get through by phone, ask a family member to help you visit an office in person. Do not ignore a missing payment — it usually gets fixed, but only if you speak up.