The Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) program for 2025 is in its distribution phase of the stimulus checks, with most payments issued through the Alaska Department of Revenue (DOR). Eligibility requires one full year of residency, timely tax filing, and application by March 31. Based on DOR updates and the myPFD portal, the process has handled the bulk of claims without major issues.

The PFD stimulus checks program’s roots trace back to the mid-1970s, when Alaska grappled with how to manage its sudden oil wealth from the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. Governor Jay Hammond, a former bush pilot and state legislator, championed the idea of a sovereign wealth fund in 1976 to insulate the economy from boom-and-bust cycles.

Modeled partly on Norway’s approach but with a populist twist, the Permanent Fund was established to invest a portion of oil royalties, preserving principal while spending only earnings. The first dividends hit mailboxes in 1982, at $1,000 per resident—a bold experiment in citizen dividends that predated modern universal basic income debates. Over four decades, payouts have fluctuated with oil prices, from highs of $3,269 in 2015 to lows under $1,000 in lean years.

Critics have decried it as giveaway politics, while supporters hail it as a stabilizer for high living costs. Today, with the fund valued at over $80 billion, the PFD remains a cornerstone of Alaskan identity, distributing roughly $1 billion annually to eligible residents and underscoring the state’s resource-driven governance.

Current Status: Two Initial Distributions Completed, One go Go

Payments started in October, focusing on approved applications to manage banking and mail volumes.

First Distribution (October 2): Covered electronic applications listed as “ Eligible-Unpaid ” as of September 18. Direct deposits processed on the same day.

Covered electronic applications listed as “ ” as of September 18. Direct deposits processed on the same day. Second Distribution (October 23): Handled paper applications, mailed checks, and remaining direct deposits up to October 13. Delays in remote areas, such as Yukon-Koyukuk, were limited to weather-related mail issues. These distributions have addressed the majority of claims, as shown in the myPFD dashboard.

Remaining distributions:

Distributions occur monthly for newly eligible claims, such as those from audits or appeals.

Next Distribution (November 20): For claims reaching “Eligible-Unpaid” status by November 12.

Additional distributions may occur in December 2025 or January 2026 for a small number of cases, but they will involve fewer recipients. Typically, 95 to 98 percent of payments are completed in the first two rounds.

Recipients Still Awaiting Payment

The DOR estimates 650,000 to 660,000 eligible residents for 2025. As of October 31, approximately 620,000 payments have been issued, covering about 95 percent of eligible claims.

This leaves 30,000 to 40,000 recipients pending, including those with recent approvals or address updates. The DOR does not release exact real-time figures to prevent fraud, but users can check their status daily on myPFD. For assistance, contact (907) 465-2326, though response times may vary.

Approved Amount for 2025

The Alaska Legislature approved $1,000 per eligible person under House Bill 53, the operating budget. This is the base dividend from Permanent Fund earnings, without extras like the 2024 energy relief that raised that year’s amount to $1,702.

The total payout is projected at $650 million, based on a 5 percent draw from the fund’s five-year average balance. This amount supports state finances amid fluctuating oil revenues. The DOR does not request personal information via text or email. Use only myPFD.alaska.gov for updates, so, stay alert for scammers or fraudsters that could try to acquire your money and personal data.