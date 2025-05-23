Some taxpayers do not owe any money to the IRS, and they have such low earnings that they are not required to file. However, the Agency recommends using the online tool “Free File” to help you find any tax credits you may be eligible for. Bear in mind that some citizens may get overlooked tax credits and tax refunds.

According to the IRS, “There’s no penalty for failure to file if a refund is due. ” As it was stated on their official website at the following link: https://www.irs.gov/. Nevertheless, a tax return claiming a tax refund must be filed within just 3 years of its due date. Otherwise, you will miss out on this refund, and the U.S. Treasury will get this money.

Why the IRS recommends filing if not required

As a matter of fact, it could be beneficial for taxpayers who are not required to file by the Agency to do so because you may be eligible for a tax refund. Therefore, it can help you boost your finances. Refunds could be possible because of:

The Child Tax Credit

The Earned Income Tax Credit

Federal Tax Withholdings

Hence, whether you have no income at all or your earnings are too low, you should use the IRS Free File to find out if you are eligible for any tax credits. In this way, you will not miss out on this money.

How to file a late return to the IRS

In the first place, you will have to use the correct tax form for the specific year. Before you use it, check your eligibility for the Internal REveneu Service Free File and save time when filing.

Gather all the necessary documents to file an accurate tax return and avoid delays due to errors or incomplete tax returns. Remember that to get a fast tax refund, if eligible, you must file electronically and request a direct deposit.

Forget about old paper returns and paper checks, which can be easily lost or even stolen. Do not wait to long to file, even if you are not required to do so because there is a 3-year window only.