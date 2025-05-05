Social Security Disability Insurance benefits, also known as SSDI, receive an increase every year. Depending on how inflation has increased, it could be a lower, moderate, or high boost. It is true that it could also remain the same if there were no inflation. So far, the latest COLA predictions show a boost that could be similar to the one that took place on January 3, 2025.

The best way to know the COLA projection and how it could benefit SSDI recipients, is to check the monthly report that the Senior Citizens League unveils. In this way, Disability Insurance recipients can know if the increase that the Administration will announce in October will be enough or too low. To know how much it could go up, Social Security uses the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers in the third quarter and compares it to the one in the previous year.

Latest COLA projection for SSDI

The Senior Citizens League has recently announced that there could be a boost of about 2.3% for Social Security benefits. Since SSDI payments are part of the SSA program, they will also benefit from the COLA figure the Administration unveils in October 2025.

It is interesting to pay close attention to the previous COLA projections.

COLA Projection for Social Security on January 15, 2025: 2.1%

COLA Projection for Social Security on February 12, 2025: 2.3%

COLA Projection for Social Security on March 12, 2025: 2.2%

COLA Projection for Social Security on April 10, 2025: 2.3%

So far, Social Security benefits may have a very similar boost to the one that took place in January 2025 (2.5%). Inflation seems to be quite stable, and changes are minor and not relevant. This could be good because prices do not change much, and SSDI recipients do not lose buying power.

How much can SSDI payments increase with a 2.3% COLA increase?

If your benefit went up 2.3%, you would receive $2.3 for each 100 bucks you receive on SSDI benefits in 2025. So, your benefit would become 103 dollars after adding 2.3% to a hypothetical 100 benefit payment.

For example, if your SSDI payment is worth $1,000, then it would become $1,023 after a possible 2.3% 2026 COLA boost. Thus, it would imply receiving 23 dollars extra per month.

In total, an SSDI recipient collecting $1,000 would get $276 extra per year. The higher your monthly payment is, the more money you will get from Social Security.

Base Amount – 2.3% Increase New Total

$500 $11.50 $511.50

$1,000 $23.00 $1,023.00

$1,500 $34.50 $1,534.50

$2,000 $46.00 $2,046.00

$2,500 $57.50 $2,557.50

$3,000 $69.00 $3,069.00

$3,500 $80.50 $3,580.50

$4,000 $92.00 $4,092.00

If you are not receiving SSDI benefits and you have a qualifying disability, apply as soon as possible. Social Security will not pay Disability Insurance immediately after you apply. Thus, it is essential to be patient because it may take longer than expected, and appealing a decision may also be a possibility if you do not get approval. SSI and retirement benefits will also benefit for the same amount of COLA.