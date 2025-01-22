Numismatics is becoming more and more important over time. Both coins and bills are sold at auctions and sales keep improving previous records. No doubt this hobby unites both American history and business. Many collectors wish they had such a valuable bank note in their possession.

Although its face value is just 1 dollar, it was worth $200,000 at an auction. No doubt the Internet and websites like eBay have helped this market increase so much in such a short period of time.

This is the 1-dollar bill worth $200K, highly sought after by Numismatics collectors who dream of having it

The main reason this dollar bill reached such a high value was its history and special features. Therefore, it was not just how old it was. For your information, during World War II, 1-dollar bills were issued with the word “Hawaii” on them.

Of course, they were meant to be issued in the State of Hawaii. The word Hawaii could be seen on both sides. Apart from it, there was a distinctive brown mark on it.

The reason why the U.S. Mint decided to print these special bills with the word Hawaii on them was an emergency measure. In fact, it aimed to avoid the Japanese using them.

Where could I buy 1-dollar bills from Hawaii?

When it comes to buying coins and bank notes, it is important to ensure you can trust the seller. That is why it is advisable to one of the annual fairs celebrated in the United States.

What is more, there are websites from trustworthy companies like Professional Coin Grading Services, Heritage Auctions, or Stack’s Bowers. For example, PCGS has a list of some companies you can trust at: https://www.pcgs.com/dealers/results.

In this way, you could find a coin or bill whether it is from Hawaii or not, and you can look for the closest location. Invest wisely and make your purchase with the support of reliable dealers.

Specific preservation techniques for maintaining the value of old banknotes