The United States Food $ Drug Administration, also known as FDA on its official website, reminds consumers in the U.S. of the fact that Danone U.S. voluntarily recalled YoCrunch® Products. FDA posted this announcement as a public service. The only reason why this company has recalled this product is because of the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper.

Actually, these YoCrunch® Products have been sold at retail stores nationwide. It is only for the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper that it has been recalled. The problem is that if someones eat it, the plastic pieces could potentially cause a choking response. Danone gives additional information to make things clear.

Danone requests consumers not to consume affected products

If you happen to have at home YoCrunch® Products and they are affected, please do not consume them. If you need further details on how to identify recalled items, and you would like to get a refund, all you have to do is call Danone’s Consumer Care Line.

Danone’s Consumer Care Line number to get information about the YoCrunch® Products recall and identification is: 1-877-344-4886. For your information, it is possible to call from Monday to Friday.

The opening hours of Danone’s Consumer Care Line is from 9 am until 6 pm ET. Since your safety is this company’s top priority, they are working diligently to sort out this issue.

The company also offers a list of FAQs so that all consumers who have been affected by the YoCrunch® Products recall can easily follow the guidelines to resolve this problem.

What products are being recalled by Danone?

This company’s FAQs state that “all flavors and sizes of YoCrunch® products currently in-market are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper .”

Actually, this recall is taking place because some consumers reported transparent pieces made of plastic inside the dome toppers. Obviously, this plastic pieces pose a choking hazard if consumed.

By now, you must be wondering if the yogurt itself is affected. This company claims that “The issue is isolated to the separately packaged dome topper. The yogurt portion is not impacted.”

Anyway, Danone reminds consumers not to consume the product. Thus, you should dispose of it safely and ask for a refund or assistance if you would like to or need to.

Let’s not forget that Danone U.S. is working fast to remove any affected YoCrunch® products from any shelves across the United States. Once this removal takes place, the company will bring YoCrunch® products back to market safely.

