The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) has announced when the 50 States will deliver SNAP payments. As a matter of fact, there are 2 States, Alaska, and Hawaii, with larger monthly allotments. They have higher maximum amounts because they have higher inflation. Thus, a Food Stamp recipient needs more money to buy the same things as in the 48 contiguous States.

While the maximum SNAP amount for 1 is $292 in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia, it can be up to $586 in Alaska (Rural 2). Hawaii can send payments of up to $517 for one person.

What are the maximum SNAP payments in Alaska and Hawaii?

If you are just 2 members in your household, you could receive up to $1,074 in Alaska (Rural 2). In Hawaii, it could be up to $948 if you have the same number of recipients. Three-member families can get up to $1,538 in Alaska and $1,357 in Hawaii.

Families with 4 members are also frequent in the United States. While SNAP can provide monthly payments of up to $975 for 4 in the 48 States and D.C., Alaska can issue payments of up to $1,953 and Hawaii up to $1,723.

The largest SNAP payments will be delivered to EBT cards in Alaska if you are 8 members living in Rural 2. These Food Stamp payments can be worth up to $3,516. Hawaii can pay checks worth $3,102. The largest SNAP payment for 8 in the 48 States and D.C. is $1,756, so there is a considerable difference.

SNAP February payment schedule in Alaska, Hawaii, and the 48 States

Some States like Alaska, Vermont, Rhode Island, and North Dakota will deliver all SNAP payments on the first day in February. Florida and Texas will continue through February 28, 2025.

Alabama: February 4-23

Alaska: February 1

Arizona: February 1-13

Arkansas: February 4-13

California: February 1-10

Colorado: February 1-10

Connecticut: February 1-3

Delaware: February 2-23

Florida: February 1-28

Georgia: February 5-23

Hawaii: February 3-5

Idaho: February 1-10

Illinois: February 1-10

Indiana: February 5-23

Iowa: February 1-10

Kansas: February 1-10

Kentucky: February 1-19

Louisiana: February 1-23

Maine: February 10-14

Maryland: February 4-23

Massachusetts: February 1-14

Michigan: February 3-21

Minnesota: February 4-13

Mississippi: February 4-21

Missouri: February 1-22

Montana: February 2-6

Nebraska: February 1-5

Nevada: February 1-10

New Hampshire: February 5

New Jersey: February 1-5

New Mexico: February 1-20

New York: February 1-9

North Carolina: February 3-21

North Dakota: February 1

Ohio: February 2-20

Oklahoma: February 1-10

Oregon: February 1-9

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 business days in February

Rhode Island: February 1

South Carolina: February 1-10

South Dakota: February 10

Tennessee: February 1-20

Texas: February 1-28

Utah: February 15

Vermont: February 1

Virginia: February 1-7

Washington: February 1-20

West Virginia: February 1-9

Wisconsin: February 1-15

Wyoming: February 1-4

Guam: February 1-10

Puerto Rico: February 4 – 22

The District of Columbia: February 1-10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: February 1