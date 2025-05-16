Some States will deliver the next SNAP benefits in June. However, many others are still distributing Food Stamps in May. For example, if you live in Alabama, paydays are based on the last 2 digits of the recipient’s case number. Thus, if your case number ends in 60-64, you will collect your benefits on May 16 in Alabama.

Delaware will also send SNAP benefits on May 16 if the first letter of your last name is “O” and if you are an eligible recipient. Florida uses the 9th and 8th digits of your case number. It is read backward, and it is necessary to drop the 10th digit. If yours is 54-57, you will collect Food Stamps on May 16.

SNAP payments on May 16 or later

About 17 States are still distributing SNAP benefits on May 16 or later. Puerto Rico is also delivering Food Stamps through May 22. Remember that benefits are sent to EBT cards, and then recipients can buy groceries in authorized stores, farmer markets, or retailers, both online and in-store.

Alabama: May 4 to 23

Alaska: June 1

Arizona: June 1 to 13

Arkansas: June 4 to 13

California: June 1 to 10

Colorado: June 1 to 10

Connecticut: June 1 to 3

Delaware: May 2 to 23

Florida: May 1 to 28

Georgia: May 5 to 23

Hawaii: June 3 to 5

Idaho: June 1 to 10

Illinois: June 1 to 10

Indiana: May 5 to 23

Iowa: June 1 to 10

Kansas: June 1 to 10

Kentucky: May 1 to 19

Louisiana: May 1 to 23

Maine: June 10 to 14

Maryland: May 4 to 23

Massachusetts: June 1 to 14

Michigan: May 3 to 21

Minnesota: June 4 to 13

Mississippi: May 4 to 21

Missouri: May 1 to 22

Montana: June 2 to 6

Nebraska: June 1 to 5

Nevada: June 1 to 10

New Hampshire: June 5

New Jersey: June 1 to 5

New Mexico: May 1 to 20

New York: June 1 to 9

North Carolina: May 3 to 21

North Dakota: June 1

Ohio: May 2 to 20

Oklahoma: June 1 to 10

Oregon: June 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in June 2025

Rhode Island: June 1

South Carolina: June 1 to 10

South Dakota: June 10

Tennessee: May 1 to 20

Texas: May 1 to 28

Utah: June 5, 11 and 15

Vermont: June 1

Virginia: June 1 to 7

Washington: May 1 to 20

West Virginia: June 1 to 9

Wisconsin: June 1 to 15

Wyoming: June 1 to 4

Guam: June 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: May 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: June 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: June 1

The States that you can see in bold are the ones that are still distributing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits either on May 16 or later. The rest will send them in June. Payments can be up to $292 if you are an individual and qualify for the full amount.

Eligibility in some States for SNAP on May 16-17

Georgia has no payments on the 16th. But it uses the last 2 digits of your ID. Recipients whose ID ends in 60-69 will collect benefits on May 17, 2025. The State of Indiana uses the first letter of your last name to arrange paydays.

Hence, if the first letter of your last name is O, P, Q, or R, your SNAP benefits will be deposited on May 17. The State of Maryland bases paydays on the first 3 letters of your last name.