SSI direct deposits have just been deposited on May 30, 2025, for eligible beneficiaries. For your information, this will be the June 1 payment, but issued ahead of schedule. Whenever a Supplemental Security Income payday falls on a Sunday, Saturday or holiday, it must be rescheduled. This change may be helpful if you rely on this benefit and you have run out of money.

But when will the next SSI payment be deposited if you received yours on May 30? As a matter of fact, the next Supplemental Security Income benefit will be distributed on July 1, 2025. No other payments for this Federal have been scheduled in advance. Therefore, the August payment will also be delivered on the first day of the month.

Who can receive an SSI payment on July 1?

In order to receive the July 1, 2025, SSI payment, you must have filed and received approval first. Once you qualify, you must also remain eligible since this is a Federal benefit for low-income Americans with little or no resources.

The main requirements to be eligible for Supplemental Security, apart from income and resources, are these 3. To qualify for this benefit, you must be at least 65 years old, be blind, or have a medical condition (qualifying disability).

Do not forget that not only adults can receive this Federal payment. Some children with a qualifying disability or blindness may also qualify for this monthly payment in July 2025. Living in the United States and being a U.S. citizen is essential, too. Only some non-citizens who meet certain criteria are eligible.

How much will SSI recipients collect on July 1, 2025?

If you have an active SSI case with the Administration and still remain eligible, you will receive up to $967. On average, an individual can receive about $717 as of April 2025. This monthly payment includes the COLA increase for 2025, too.

So, if you compare it to the previous amount in 2024, it is about 24 dollars higher. Bear in mind that it used to be $943 for an individual on Supplemental Security Income in 2024.

Some couples who are married and both qualify for the full amount can receive a lot more. The maximum benefit amount for married couples is $1,450 in July 2025 and in any coming months this year.

The lowest maximum amount will be for citizens who qualify as an “essential person”. They can receive up to $484 from the Federal Government. Their previous amount was $472 in 2024, so it has slightly increased this year.

These maximum amounts will remain the same through December 30, 2025. It will be on December 31, 2025, when the new 2026 COLA increase will take effect. Predictions are not very optimistic, and the boost could be close to 2.4% if inflation remains the same through the coming months. For example, an SSI payment of $500 in 2025 would be about $512 in 2026 if the COLA were 2.4%.