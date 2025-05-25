Depending on the State or U.S. territory where you are currently living, SNAP payments may arrive earlier or later in June. The Food Stamps program is only for Americans with a limited income and little to no resources. Once you receive approval, you can receive money on an EBT card in order to buy groceries in authorized stores, farmers markets, and retailers.

For your information, it is important to highlight that the maximum SNAP amounts are the same in the 48 contiguous States. However, they are much higher in Hawaii and Alaska due to their cost of living. Guam and the United States Virgin Islands also have higher monthly payments. When it comes to paydays, each State and territory has its own schedule and way to arrange payment dates.

SNAP Payment Schedule for June 2025

From May 24 through May 28, only the States of Florida and Texas are still delivering Food Stamps for May. The other States and territories have already delivered all the money.

Alabama: June 4 to 23

Alaska: June 1

Arizona: June 1 to 13

Arkansas: June 4 to 13

California: June 1 to 10

Colorado: June 1 to 10

Connecticut: June 1 to 3

Delaware: June 2 to 23

Florida: June 1 to 28

Georgia: June 5 to 23

Hawaii: June 3 to 5

Idaho: June 1 to 10

Illinois: June 1 to 10

Indiana: June 5 to 23

Iowa: June 1 to 10

Kansas: June 1 to 10

Kentucky: June 1 to 19

Louisiana: June 1 to 23

Maine: June 10 to 14

Maryland: June 4 to 23

Massachusetts: June 1 to 14

Michigan: June 3 to 21

Minnesota: June 4 to 13

Mississippi: June 4 to 21

Missouri: June 1 to 22

Montana: June 2 to 6

Nebraska: June 1 to 5

Nevada: June 1 to 10

New Hampshire: June 5

New Jersey: June 1 to 5

New Mexico: June 1 to 20

New York: June 1 to 9

North Carolina: June 3 to 21

North Dakota: June 1

Ohio: June 2 to 20

Oklahoma: June 1 to 10

Oregon: June 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the 1st 10 business days in June 2025

Rhode Island: June 1

South Carolina: June 1 to 10

South Dakota: June 10

Tennessee: June 1 to 20

Texas: June 1 to 28

Utah: June 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: June 1

Virginia: June 1 to 7

Washington: June 1 to 20

West Virginia: June 1 to 9

Wisconsin: June 1 to 15

Wyoming: June 1 to 4

Guam: June 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: June 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: June 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: June 1

Are the maximum SNAP amounts the same in May as in June 2025?

As a matter of fact, all the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will be the same through September 30, 2025. Then, there will be new amounts after the 2026 COLA.

Amounts may increase, but they may also see reductions. It depends on inflation. Here are the maximum amounts you can receive in one of the 48 contiguous States in June:

Household Size and 48 States & DC

1 member: $292

2 members: $536

3 members: $768

4 members: $975

5 members: $1,158

6 members: $1,390

7 members: $1,536

8 members: $1,756

Each additional person is $220