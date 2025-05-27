The first Social Security payment 69-year-olds and other retirees can collect will be delivered on June 3, 2025. In general, the first payment of the month arrives on the third unless it is a Saturday or Sunday. For example, this year, it will be like that in August because August 3 will fall on the weekend. In order to issue payments on a business day, the Administration has rescheduled the August 3 payday.

By doing so, Social Security ensures that all retirees receive their money on time. Otherwise, there could have been payments that would have been sent late for late processing since banks and SSA offices are closed on the weekend. The same thing happens when a monthly payment falls on a Federal holiday, it must be paid on the previous working day.

Social Security conditions to get the June 3 payment

There are 2 completely different conditions to receive a Social Security payment on June 3, 2025. In the first place, those retired workers who began receiving payments before May 1997 are eligible for this monthly payment. However, there is a possibility to receive your monthly payment on June 3 even if you started collecting retirement benefits much later.

For example, if you are an eligible recipient of both Supplemental Security Income and retirement benefits, you will receive retirement on June 3, 2025. Do not forget that there is an important change in the SSI payday in June.

Social Security has confirmed that the next Supplemental Security Income payments will be deposited on May 30. The check or direct deposit on May 30 is the SSI payment for June sent in advance. So, you may have received SSI on May 1, retirement benefits on May 3, and SSI again on May 30, 2025.

Other possible payment dates for retirees aged 69 or not will be:

June 11: payday for those on benefits after May 1997 and born from 1-10 (not on Supplemental Security Income)

June18: payday for those on benefits after May 1997 and born from 11-20 (not on SSI)

June 25: payday for those on benefits after May 1997 and born from 21-31 (not on SSI)

Social Security payment of $2.039.72

As a matter of fact, $2,039.72 is the average payment 69-year-olds receive on average as of December 2024. Therefore, this is just for Americans to know what a possible payment could be at this age.

In fact, each eligible recipient can receive a completely different amount. It will depend on the number of years you worked for, the wages you had, and the age you filed for Social Security payments.

On average, all retired workers get approximately $1,997.13.Therefore, the average payment for 69-year-olds is slightly higher than the average for all retired workers.

The maximum retirement benefit a retiree can receive in June will be $5,108. This will be the maximum payment if you have worked for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA, filed at 69, and earned the taxable maximum all those years.