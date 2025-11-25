The Social Security payment schedule changes in December, altering the usual payment sequence. The standard method distributes funds based on the beneficiary’s date of birth. People born between the 1st and 10th of the month receive their payment on the second Wednesday.

Those born between the 11th and 20th receive their benefits on the third Wednesday, while those born between the 21st and 31st receive their funds on the fourth Wednesday. This system, however, is disrupted by calendar factors.

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI), designed to support low-income seniors and people with disabilities, operate under a different system. Their payments are scheduled for the first day of each month. However, there is an adjustment when the first day falls on a weekend or a recognized holiday. In these cases, the Social Security Administration (SSA) moves the payment to the last business day before the holiday.

Social Security changes due to holidays

This happened in November, when SSI payments were made on October 31 because November 1 fell on a Saturday. A similar situation is affecting SSI payments for December, resulting in an atypical distribution of funds for beneficiaries of this program.

The SSI payment for December is scheduled for December 1st. Additionally, a second SSI disbursement will be made on December 31st, corresponding to the allocation for January 2026. This is because January 1st is a New Year’s Day holiday.

Social Security payments follow the normal schedule

This change to the payment schedule means that SSI beneficiaries will receive two payments in December. The direct consequence of this double payment is that the next payment will not be made until January 30, 2026. This payment will then cover the benefit for February, since February 1, 2027, falls on a Sunday, triggering the advance payment protocol again.

Regular Social Security payments for pensioners and other beneficiaries will continue as normal, based on birth dates. No changes to this flow are anticipated for December, with the separation into the three established groups remaining in place.

Social Security benefits are increasing… and so is Medicare

Let’s review the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA): for 2026, this increase has been calculated at 2.8%. This will affect the benefits of more than 71 million Social Security recipients, and will be reflected in their payments starting in January.

The Social Security Administration projects that the average monthly benefit for a retired worker will increase from $2,015 to $2,071. However, the automatic deduction of the Medicare Part B premium from that check will reduce the net amount received.

For the 7.5 million people who receive SSI, the increase will begin to be applied earlier, on December 31, 2025. According to administration estimates, this change will result in an average increase of $56 per month for the average recipient.

However, this increase will be partially offset by a rise in Medicare premiums. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have announced that the standard monthly premium for Part B will increase to $202.90 in 2026. This represents an increase of $17.90 compared to the current year’s premium of $185.

“This is the second-highest Part B premium increase in the program’s history,” Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst explained. This announcement coincides with retirees absorbing the 2.8 percent COLA adjustment. The combination of these two factors means that higher Medicare premiums will absorb a significant portion of the cost-of-living increase.

The Protection Clause and Medicare Part B Coverage

The liability exclusion clause applies only to beneficiaries who have their Part B premiums deducted directly from their Social Security checks. Furthermore, they should not be subject to a premium surcharge due to their income level. This rule is designed to protect the basic purchasing power of the most vulnerable beneficiaries.

Medicare Part B covers physician services, outpatient hospital services, certain home health care services, durable medical equipment, and other health care services not covered by Medicare Part A. It is an essential component of health coverage for retirees, and its cost is a critical factor in budgeting for fixed Social Security income.