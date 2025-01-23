The Social Security Administration has confirmed that the next SSI check will be deposited on January 31. Bear in mind that this is not the normal payment date for Supplemental Security Income benefits.

However, since February 1 is Saturday, the Social Security Administration has had to reschedule it. That is why the next Supplemental Security Income payment will be in your bank account or mailbox 24 hours in advance. Undoubtedly, this will be beneficial because eligible recipients will get their February check or direct deposit beforehand.

Amounts for the SSI check on January 31

Since December 31, 2024, the Supplemental Security Income checks are 2.5% higher. Therefore, the February payments on January 31 will also include the Cost-of-Living Adjustment.

Thus, after the 2025 COLA increase, the maximum SSI payment will be $967 for an individual. This amount will be higher if you are an eligible married couple and both qualify.

Married couples who qualify can get up to $1,450. This maximum amount is 35 dollars higher than in 2024. Although this COLA boost is positive for low income recipients, it is the lowest one in the last decade. An essential person on SSI can get up to $484 after COLA.

SSI eligibility for the January 31 payment

For your information, Supplemental Security Income payments may not last forever if your financial or personal situation changes. Keep in mind that this Federal program provides financial support to Americans with a low income and limited resources.

Therefore, if you receive a large sum of money for any reason, you may lose your eligibility. Only three groups of Americans can receive Supplemental Security Income payments on January 31, 2025. They are:

adults or children with a qualifying disability

adults or children who are blind

seniors aged at least 65 years old

Remember that being on Social Security retirement or SSDI benefits may also help you get SSI payments. Of course, as long as you have limited income and resources and meet the other requirements. Visit SSA’s website for more details: https://www.ssa.gov/ssi/text-eligibility-ussi.htm