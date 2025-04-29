One of the best weeks in May for eligible recipients will be the first one. In the United States, some retirees can receive Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income payments at the same time. Not only can they receive the 2 payments within the same week, but also within less than 24 hours because the payday has been changed.

Social Security usually pays the first retirement benefit on the third day of the month. However, May 3 is not a business day, and it must be paid on the previous business day. SSI is generally paid on May 1, and it will be this payday next month. As a result, some eligible recipients will get SSI on the first and retirement on the second.

Social Security confirms SSI amounts: May 1

The maximum SSI payment this week will be $967 for an individual. This is only for those who qualify for the full amount, so they did not get a reduction. Your monthly payment for this Federal program can be up to $1,450.

However, this is the maximum amount for eligible married couples. Hence, both recipients must qualify. On average, an SSI recipient receives about $715. Keep in mind that this is the average payment for all beneficiaries.

By age, average payments are completely different. For example, if you are aged 65 or older, the average payment for this age group is $591. Those recipients aged 18-64 get on average $762. It will be $836 for those aged under 18. Yes, children can also receive Supplemental Security Income payments.

Social Security amounts for retirees: May 2

Each retiree receives a completely different payment amount because their background and work history are simply different. On average, retirees get $1,980. A spouse on Social Security gets approximately $932, and a child about $919.

Some high earners can get up to $5,108 in May 2025. To get so much money from Social Security, you must have meet all the strict conditions set by this U.S. Agency.

If your answer is “yes” to these 4 questions, then you qualify for a monthly payment worth $5,108 in May:

Did you file for Social Security retirement benefits at the age of 70?

Did you work for 35 years?

Did you have jobs that paid payroll taxes to the SSA?

Did you earn the taxable maximum for 35 years?

If the answer is “yes” to all these questions, then you will get $5,108 on one of the 4 possible paydays. Apart from payment dates on May 1 and May 2, the Administration has confirmed payments on May 14, 21, and 28, too.

Expect a lower monthly payment if you have only worked for ten years, you had a low wage, and you filed at 62. All these factors reduce your monthly payment a great deal. So, delay Social Security retirement as much as you can, file at 70, and get a well-paid job to get more before you file for retirement.