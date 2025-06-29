The Administration pays retirement, Disability Insurance, and survivor benefits every month. SSDI payments, like the other two benefits, are paid based on the date of your birth. However, this is only for those disability recipients who started collecting benefits after April 30, 1997, and who are not receiving Federal SSI (Supplemental Security Income) benefits in the United States.

Did you receive approval from the Social Security Administration to collect SSDI payments before May 1997? If so, your disability benefit payment will take place on July 3, 2025. It will be deposited just a couple of days after the Supplemental Security Income payment. Recipients who are on both SSI and Social Security will also collect Disability Insurance on July 3, 2025.

SSDI benefits whose approval was after April 30, 1997

These payments will not be as early as the one on July 3, but they will take less time to be deposited because the second, third, and fourth Wednesday in July are earlier in the month.

In fact, these are the days when the Social Security Administration pays direct deposits and checks to eligible recipients in the United States. So, here are the possible paydays for SSDI recipients in July 2025:

July 9: Disability Insurance recipients born from the 1st to the 10th.

July 16: Disability Insurance recipients born from the 11th to the 20th.

July 23: Disability Insurance recipients born from the 21st to the 31st.

In contrast, those who qualify for Social Security on July 3 do not have to pay attention to their birth date:

July 3: Social Security Disability Insurance payment if on benefits before May 1997.

July 3: Social Security Disability Insurance payment if receiving Supplemental Security Income, and SSDI.

If you collected one of these benefits in June, and you remain eligible, those who got a payment on June 3 will receive another on July 3. If you received it on June 11, it will be due on July 9. Those whose paydays took place on June 18 will collect money on July 16, and June 25 on July 23, 2025.

SSDI payments in July can be up to $4,018

Thanks to the 2025 COLA increase, all Social Security payments, including SSDI, have increased. In fact, they are about 2.5% higher than in 2024. However, some high earners can qualify for the largest benefit in 2025.

Actually, it will be possible if a worker earned the taxable maximum for 35 years or more. On average, an SSDI recipient collects $1,581. Receiving a lower payment may allow you to apply for Supplemental Security Income simultaneously.

In this way, you will get additional money from the Federal Government every month. SSDI payments can be paid as long as your condition or disability remains. Once your disability disappears, you can lose your eligibility. Report any changes in your work situation, marital status, or income because it could imply that you have to face overpayments or your new spouse could qualify for benefits on your record, too.