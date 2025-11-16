A proposed program of stimulus checks (from tariff dividends) of $2,000 per person were initially announced by President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social on November 10, 2025. In the message, Trump stated, “A dividend of at least $2,000 per person (excluding high-income individuals!) will be paid to everyone.”

This initiative is presented as a one-time reimbursement funded by revenue generated from new import tariffs, with the goal of offsetting potential cost increases for consumers resulting from these trade measures. Trump estimated that the tariffs could generate up to $217 billion in 2026, based on tariff revenue projections that already reached $195 billion in 2025, and that’s where the stimulus checks come from.

A stimulus check different from those of 2019-2021

The concept is not a traditional stimulus check like those distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, but a “tariffs dividend” intended to directly redistribute funds raised by the federal government through tariffs.

According to data from the U.S. Treasury Department, the tariffs implemented in 2025 include a 10-20% tariff on all imported goods and an additional 60% on Chinese products, which has contributed to an increase in tax revenue. In the first 10 months of 2025, tariff revenues totaled $195.2 billion, 15% higher than in 2024, according to Congressional reports on the federal budget.

Americans eligible for the stimulus checks

Eligibility is outlined in preliminary statements by Trump and administration officials. It targets the majority of U.S. citizens and legal residents, potentially covering between 100 and 200 million people, excluding “high-income” individuals or families.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested in a November 9, 2025, interview with ABC News that the income threshold could be set at less than $100,000 annually for single-person households, similar to the criteria for the 2020 stimulus checks, which benefited more than 123 million Americans.

This limit could be phased out for higher incomes, similar to the $75,000 cap for individuals in previous stimulus rounds.

Other criteria include U.S. citizenship and qualified residents with green cards, but exclude dependents in some past models. Guidelines on minimum age or additional factors such as veteran or unemployment status have not been specified.

Updates from Scott Bessent on the “tariffs” payments

In a November 14, 2025, update, Scott Bessent indicated that the payment could be extended to entire families, potentially $2,000 per adult and $1,000 per child in eligible households, though Trump has not confirmed whether children would receive the full amount.

According to projections from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), if applied to all households below $100,000, the total cost would amount to between $200 and $600 billion annually, covering approximately 80% of the U.S. adult population.

How will payments be sent to beneficiaries?

The distribution would be handled through the IRS, similar to the 2020-2021 stimulus checks, which used data from tax returns and the Social Security program. In those rounds, 85% of the payments were issued electronically, with the remainder sent by mail.

For 2026, Bessent mentioned in a November 14 statement that the dividend could take “multiple forms,” ​​such as direct deposits, tax credits, or even health insurance subsidies, but the White House has reiterated that Trump prioritizes direct payments.

There is no fixed date for implementation. Trump has expressed commitment on multiple occasions: on November 13 at a press conference aboard Air Force One, where he answered questions about the tariff dividend and its impact on inflation.

And on November 14 in an interview with Fox News, stating that “we are committed to this.” However, the proposal requires congressional approval. On November 14, the Republican-led House Ways and Means Committee circulated a draft bill that reflects Trump’s ideas for redirecting subsidies, but does not explicitly include tariff dividends.