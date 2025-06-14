When planning to enter or exit the United States with a substantial amount of cash, understanding the cash limit permitted at U.S. airports without declaration is essential. Exceeding the allowed amount without reporting can lead to serious consequences, especially since 2025, when the U.S. government began enforcing stricter controls on individuals traveling with undeclared money.

This limit is enforced at all international airports across the country. It is not only U.S. citizens and residents who must be vigilant about this regulation; it also applies to tourists. The failure to comply with these rules can result in the automatic confiscation of undeclared cash.

Traveling to the United States with cash requires awareness of certain regulations. According to the official website of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), there is a clear legal limit on the amount of cash you can carry without declaring it.

Cash Limit When Traveling to the U.S.

Travelers are permitted to bring up to US$10,000 without needing to declare it. If you plan to carry more than this amount, you must complete the FinCEN Form 105. This form can be filled out in one of the following ways:

Online, prior to your flight.

On a printed paper form.

Directly with a CBP agent at the airport.

If you fail to present this form when required, the CBP has the authority to confiscate the money on the spot, without needing a court order.

Advanced Airport Technologies for Cash Detection

Carrying cash is not illegal; travelers are free to transport it in and out of the country. However, transporting large amounts of undeclared cash triggers special inspection and control protocols by authorities. U.S. airports are equipped with advanced technologies to detect significant sums of cash, ensuring compliance with regulations.

According to the legal team at San Diego Defenders, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is equipped to detect the presence of cash using X-ray scanners, as well as through alerts triggered by specially trained dogs. This is because most U.S. dollar bills contain trace amounts of substances that can activate these detection systems.

What Happens When Large Amounts of Cash Are Detected?

When a significant amount of cash is identified, TSA agents can promptly notify other relevant authorities such as the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), or even the local airport police.

What Happens When Authorities Confiscate Money at U.S. Airports?

Individuals who experience a confiscation of their cash will receive a custody receipt at that moment.

Within a period of up to 60 days, the government will send an official Notice of Seizure (NOS). This document provides information on how to file a claim to recover your money.

U.S. Airports That Closely Monitor Large Cash Amounts

The obligation to declare applies at all international airports in the U.S. However, according to San Diego Defenders, some of the most closely monitored airports include: