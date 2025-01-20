SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and it will provide eligible Americans with benefit payments through January 28. After that date, there will be new paydays but in February. All the amounts will remain the same as in your last payday if your situation has not changed at all.

Only 16 States out of 50 are still delivering Food Stamps in the United States. The rest of the States will not send SNAP payments until February. Check their new paydays below.

States still issuing SNAP benefit payments

Here is the full list of States that will continue sending money to Electronic Benefit Transfer cards through the 28th. Some of them only have a payday left, two or perhaps 3.

Florida and Texas will be delivering Food Stamps through January 28, 2025. Apart from the 16 States, Puerto Rico will also be issuing benefits but through January 22 only.

Alabama: January 4-23

Delaware: January 2-23

Florida: January 1-28

Georgia: January 5-23

Indiana: January 5-23

Louisiana: January 1-23

Maryland: January 4-23

Michigan: January 3-21

Mississippi: January 4-21

Missouri: January 1-22

New Mexico: January 1-20

North Carolina: January 3-21

Ohio: January 2-20

Tennessee: January 1-20

Texas: January 1-28

Washington: January 1-20

Puerto Rico: January 4 – 22

States that sent all SNAP benefit payments in January

To know when other States will be issuing their February Food Stamp payments, see the list below.

Alaska: February 1

Arizona: February 1-13

Arkansas: February 4-13

California: February 1-10

Colorado: February 1-10

Connecticut: February 1-3

Hawaii: February 3-5

Idaho: February 1-10

Illinois: February 1-10

Iowa: February 1-10

Kansas: February 1-10

Kentucky: February 1-19

Maine: February 10-14

Massachusetts: February 1-14

Minnesota: February 4-13

Montana: February 2-6

Nebraska: February 1-5

Nevada: February 1-10

New Hampshire: February 5

New Jersey: February 1-5

New York: February 1-9

North Dakota: February 1

Oklahoma: February 1-10

Oregon: February 1-9

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 business days in February

Rhode Island: February 1

South Carolina: February 1-10

South Dakota: February 10

Utah: February 15

Vermont: February 1

Virginia: February 1-7

West Virginia: February 1-9

Wisconsin: February 1-15

Wyoming: February 1-4

Guam: February 1-10

TheDistrict of Columbia: February 1-10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: February 1

The SNAP payment amounts will remain the same in January and February. Checks could be up to $292 if you are single. If you are 2 members in your household, you could get up to $536. While a family of four can get up to $975, it could be up to $1,756 if you are 8.