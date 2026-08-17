The standard Medicare Part B premium stands at $202.90 a month in 2026, and for most retirees it is deducted directly from the Social Security payment before it ever reaches the bank. That single line absorbs a meaningful share of the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) applied in January by the Social Security Administration (SSA): on the average retired-worker benefit of $2,085.98 reported for July 2026, the COLA added roughly $57 a month, and the Part B premium takes a large bite out of that gain for anyone whose premium rose.

It is the reason so many beneficiaries report that a raise announced in October never quite appears in January. The gross benefit did go up. The net deposit is what they see.

What Part B costs and what it covers

Part B is the medical insurance half of Medicare: doctor visits, outpatient care, preventive services and durable medical equipment. The $202.90 standard premium is what most beneficiaries pay, but higher earners pay more through an income-related surcharge based on the tax return from two years earlier.

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Part A, which covers hospital stays, is premium-free for anyone with enough work credits. For those without, the SSA lists a base premium of $565 a month in 2026, reduced to $311 for people with a partial work record.

The hold harmless rule

A protection built into the law prevents the Part B increase from exceeding the dollar value of a beneficiary’s COLA. In practice, that means the net Social Security deposit cannot fall from one year to the next because of a Part B rise.

The rule does not apply to everyone. It excludes those paying the income-related surcharge, those who are new to Medicare, and those who do not have the premium deducted from a Social Security payment. For a retiree on a small benefit, the protection is real; for a higher earner, it is not.

Enrolling on time matters more than the premium

Medicare eligibility begins at 65, which for anyone born in 1960 or later is two years before full retirement age. Enrolment is automatic only for people already receiving Social Security.

Anyone delaying a Social Security claim to earn delayed retirement credits has to enrol in Medicare separately during their own initial window. Missing it triggers a late enrolment penalty that is added to the Part B premium permanently, for as long as the person has coverage.

What it means for the net check

The gap between the gross benefit and the actual deposit is the figure that matters for a household budget, and Part B is usually the largest single item in it. A retiree comparing the SSA’s headline averages with their own bank statement is comparing two different numbers.

Cutting the premium is not an option, but the gross benefit can still be moved. Delaying a claim past full retirement age raises the base by 8% a year up to 70, and every future COLA is then applied to a larger figure, which is the only reliable way to outrun a premium that rises most years.