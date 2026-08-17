The SSI resource limit remains frozen at $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple in 2026, the same figure the Social Security Administration (SSA) has applied since 1989. It is the number that decides who keeps the $994 monthly federal payment and who loses it, and unlike almost everything else in the program it does not move with the cost-of-living adjustment: the 2.8% COLA raised the payment in January 2026 and left the savings ceiling exactly where it was.

Adjusted for inflation, $2,000 in 1989 would be worth several times that today. The practical effect is a rule that has quietly tightened every year for more than three decades.

What actually counts

The SSA measures resources on the first day of the month. If the countable balance is above the limit on that date, there is no federal payment for that month.

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Countable resources include cash, checking and savings balances, most investments, a second vehicle and property that is not the home you live in. The list of exclusions is longer than most applicants expect:

The home you live in and the land it sits on, regardless of value.

and the land it sits on, regardless of value. One vehicle , regardless of value, if it is used for transportation.

, regardless of value, if it is used for transportation. Household goods and personal effects.

Life insurance with a combined face value of $1,500 or less.

or less. Burial spaces, and burial funds of up to $1,500 per person.

per person. Up to $100,000 held in an ABLE account.

The exclusions that expire

Several protections are temporary, and that is where cases are lost. Retroactive SSI or Social Security back payments are excluded for nine months after they arrive. A federal tax refund or an advanced tax credit is excluded for 12 months. Educational grants and scholarships also get nine months.

Once the window closes, whatever is left counts. A recipient who receives a back payment and keeps it in a savings account can therefore be perfectly eligible in month eight and ineligible in month ten, without having done anything at all.

The ABLE account changes the math

An ABLE account is the main legal route around the ceiling for people whose disability began before age 26. Up to $100,000 in the account is excluded from the SSI resource test, and the funds can be used for housing, education, transport, health and other qualified expenses.

Above $100,000 the excess counts and can suspend payments, though eligibility for Medicaid is generally preserved. For a recipient trying to build any kind of buffer, it is the difference between saving and being penalized for saving.

Why it matters more than the payment figure

The federal standard of $994 a month is the headline number, but the SSA reported an average SSI payment of $736.54 in July 2026, because other countable income reduces the federal figure. The resource limit works differently: it is not a reduction, it is a switch.

Crossing it is one of the fastest ways to lose an SSI payment altogether, and because the test is monthly, a single deposit at the wrong moment can do it. The rules on who qualifies in the first place say nothing about savings; this one does.